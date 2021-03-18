Ulster winger Stockdale brought back into Ireland squad for England clash in Six Nations finale

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale will start in Ireland's final Six Nations game of the year against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon (4.45pm).

Stockdale comes back in onto the left wing in place of James Lowe as one of six changes to the team that defeated Scotland at BT Murrayfield last Sunday.

The 24-year-old started Ulster's trip to the Dragons last week and excelled, going on a phenomenal solo run to set up a try for Alby Mathewson, and that performance has been rewarded.

There are three Ulstermen included alongside Stockdale in the match day squad, with Rob Herring and club captain Iain Henderson retained in the starting line-up, while Billy Burns is on the bench.

After a strong display at the set-piece last week, Herring holds the hooker jersey ahead of Ronan Kelleher, while Henderson's impressive performances in the second row makes him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Burns, meanwhile, has to be content with another spot on the bench as back-up to captain Jonathan Sexton, but he will hope to get a chance to impress against the country of his birth.

Elsewhere in the line-up, scrum-half Conor Murray comes back in after injury in place of Jamison Gibson-Park, while Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Dave Kilcoyne is preferred to Cian Healy at loosehead, while Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are introduced to the back row in place of the injured duo of Will Connors and James Ryan respectively.

That requires a bit of shuffling around in the pack, with Tadhg Beirne shifting to the second row to partner Henderson as a direct replacement for Ryan, CJ Stander moves to blindside flanker and Conan wears the No.8 jersey.

The game is due to be a significant one for Stander, who is due to make his final appearance for his adopted country after making the shock announcement he would retire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, England head coach Eddie Jones has given Elliot Daly his first start at centre in four years, the Saracens man the only change to the starting team that defeated France last week.

Ireland team to play England

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster); 14. Keith Earls (Munster), 13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht), 11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); 10. Jonathan Sexton (captain, Leinster), 9. Conor Murray (Munster); 1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), 2. Rob Herring (Ulster), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster), 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster); 6. CJ Stander (Munster), 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster), 8. Jack Conan (Munster).

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), 17. Cian Healy (Leinster), 18. Andrew Porter (Leinster), 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster), 20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster), 21. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), 22. Billy Burns (Ulster), 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster).

England

15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears); 14. Anthony Watson (Bath), 13. Elliot Daly (Saracens), 12. Owen Farrell (captain, Saracens), 11. Jonny May (Gloucester), 10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers), 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens), 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens), 5. Charlie Ewels (Bath); 6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons), 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens), 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), 18. Will Stuart (Bath), 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), 21. Dan Robson (Wasps), 22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins).