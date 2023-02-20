Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell called into Ireland Six Nations squad ahead of Italy clash

Joey Carbery has also earned a recall

Kieran Treadwell has been called into the Ireland squad for Saturday's game with Italy — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell into the squad for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

Treadwell – who featured against South Africa and Fiji in November – will now compete with Ulster teammate Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird for the right to partner James Ryan in the second row, with Henderson the heavy favourite to start with Baird on the bench.

Doubts over Johnny Sexton's fitness for Saturday's clash with Italy in Rome have resulted in Joey Carbery earning a recall to the Ireland squad.

The Munster out-half, who started in their win over the Ospreys on Friday, returns to the squad for the first time since being sensationally dropped for the Six Nations.

Scott Penny are also back on board as the growing injury toll hits Andy Farrell’s side.

Having lost Tadhg Beirne to an ankle injury against Wales, Farrell must now also do without Joe McCarthy who picked up an ankle injury in Leinster training last week. He'll miss the remaining games of the tournament.

Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy are fit to train with Ireland this weekend after overcoming their hamstring injuries, but Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong remain out.

Keith Earls won't win his 99th cap against Italy after picking up a calf injury, while Rob Herring is following the concussion return to play protocols after his injury against France.

Ireland Squad – Round 3 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)* Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c) Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)* Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)* Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps