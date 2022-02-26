Ulster's Mike Lowry is well used to defying expectations as he prepares to make Ireland debut in Six Nations arena

When Mike Lowry was selected for his first Ulster start, it is fair to assume there were a few raised eyebrows among the general populace.

While the youngster had been a schools’ rugby star, leading RBAI to a trio of Schools’ Cup successes and claiming the starting 10 jersey while still a fifth year, on the professional scene he remained an unknown quantity.

His senior debut had come as a replacement a mere two weeks before against Munster in no less an intimidating atmosphere than Thomond Park. It was not that the evening, where his pal and school-mate James Hume also made his debut, went wrong on a personal level. Indeed, Lowry showed his defensive qualities in making a try-scoring tackle in the corner on Alex Wooton.

The wider issue was that all the tackle achieved was ensuring Munster didn’t break 70. The 64-7 defeat in Limerick was a bitter pill to swallow for all involved, a record defeat for the northern province destined to be writ large across the record books for all the wrong reasons.

So to see Lowry starting two weeks later against Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup was a huge show of faith in the player from Dan McFarland in the early months of the coach’s tenure at Ravenhill. All the more so given that it would be in a 15 jersey that was then unfamiliar.

Ulster team-mate Marcus Rea recently marvelled at Lowry’s professionalism — “Mikey isn’t told to do anything or forced to do anything but he still does it without any hesitation,” said the flanker — so it should come as no surprise that he had spent the days and weeks before peppering the side’s defence coach, and former star full-back, Jared Payne for tips and tricks of the trade regarding the position.

“Obviously Leicester were going to go after me,” he would later say. “I knew that from the start, it was inevitable. If we were in that situation, a guy making his first start at full-back, it’d be the first thing we’d do.”

Still, knowing what was coming against the English giants and dealing with it in practice are two very different propositions.

Leicester seized upon the first opportunity to test the newcomer with scrum-half Ben Youngs showing every ounce of his experience in aiming a kick straight down Lowry’s throat.

All that the then 20-year-old, who had spent the morning trying to relax with a few games of Fifa, must have feared of this first action came to pass. He knocked the ball on and granted the usually fearsome Tigers pack a scrum.

All watching on assumed this was going to be a long day. What followed was a flipping of the expected script.

Again, Leicester kicked towards him but, with the sizeable Jordan Olowofela charging towards him, he leapt in the air to claim the ball and earn Ulster the free-kick.

The crowd roared in a mixture of appreciation and surprise and the Dromore man has been defying expectations ever since in a journey that will bring him to an Ireland debut against Italy in tomorrow’s Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Listed at 5ft 7in and 80kg, there is perhaps a natural fascination with his size, especially as the game moves towards a level of physicality unforeseen a generation ago. The hits in Ireland’s loss to France two weeks ago were shuddering.

Yet, like Cheslin Kolbe or Faf de Klerk, to view Lowry the rugby player as nothing more than a throwback to a bygone era is reductive. The game remains about space, finding it and exploiting it. Few have been better at that this season than Lowry — besides, his old Academy coach Willie Anderson has never doubted the player’s willingness.

“Michael Lowry, I call him the total warrior,” he said. “He has the ability for his size to play way above what people expect of him. He’s such a talented player and such a courageous person. He’s very much his own man and he’s a very good person.”

When this campaign began, amid talk that he may shift his focus back to out-half, minutes for Ireland’s latest debutant were somewhat scarce — 158 of them across five outings, all as a replacement.

But with Jacob Stockdale and Will Addison suffering serious injury across that first block of games, the team was best served by a run at full-back and Lowry has excelled since, most especially in Europe.

After three tries in four pool games, Lowry leads the competition in metres made, clean breaks and defenders beaten. His man-of-the-match display against the Saints in Northampton came just days before Farrell named his squad for the Championship.

If the jump even from the upper echelons of the club game to the Six Nations remains a large one, just as he displayed that day against Leicester, Lowry has shown he has the quality and the temperament to handle such leaps.

For his red-letter day to come alongside Hume, who will again be in the 23 jersey having had his own first taste of the Six Nations in the opening round against Wales, will no doubt make a special occasion all the more memorable.

And a proud day too for their school coach Dan Soper, now in charge of the attack at Ulster.

“Did I see it when they were kids at school?” he reflected when the pair were called up to the squad.

“They’ve always stood out, haven’t they? They’ve always stood out as a wee bit ahead of the pack. They’ve always had that aspiration in the back of their mind, and I suppose I have too that they’d get that chance.

“There’s no doubt to get to the level they’ve got to — and even still to play Ulster Schools, Irish Schools — you need to have that bit of raw talent. But that alone doesn’t get you into an international rugby squad.

“The great thing is the two of them are really coachable and they want to learn, as do a lot of guys in the squad.

“Michael and James have always had that and certainly they have matured into great young men with great potential that we’re starting to see at the top level.”

A green jersey in the Six Nations. The level doesn’t come much higher than that.