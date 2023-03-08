Ulster’s Nick Timoney returns to Ireland squad after run of good form

Nick Timoney missed out when the original Irish squad was selected in January — © ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Ulster’s Nick Timoney has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations clash with Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The back-rower had been a fixture of recent panels, scoring twice against Fiji on his last cap last November, but missed out on the wider championship squad when it was announced in January.

Appearing to pay the price for Ulster’s poor run of form at that time, the 27-year-old responded to that disappointment with a Player of the Match display against Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup and has played all but 19 minutes of his province’s last seven games.

At the time Timoney described himself as “devastated” to miss out on selection in what is a hugely competitive area of Andy Farrell’s squad and that disappointment will likely have been felt all the more when the uncapped Scott Penny was drafted in ahead of the win away to Italy last time out.

Now the native Dubliner will surely relish the opportunity to offer a reminder of his talents to Farrell and his staff, even if that should only come in training with the side’s match-day quartet of back-rowers feeling well established.

Ciaran Frawley has also been added and in all 37 players will gather for Ireland’s final push towards a fourth Grand Slam and the five big hitters who missed the Rome visit are all included.

The biggest doubts surround Garry Ringrose and James Lowe who sat out training last weekend, while Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy were rehabilitating injuries when the squad trained at Lansdowne Road.

The IRFU bulletin yesterday provided no update on their issues, but Farrell is unlikely to have picked them if he didn’t think they’d a chance of making it.

It’s expected that Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw will be available.

Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell all return after playing for their provinces last weekend.

Meanwhile, Scotland have called up Rory Darge, Scott Cummings, Stafford McDowall and Simon Berghan to their squad with Josh Bayliss and the suspended Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of the campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France.

Darge has been drafted in after returning to fitness while Cummings, Berghan and McDowall have already been involved in the tournament build-up.

Ireland Squad: Bundee Aki, Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Herring, Hugo Keenan, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Roman Salanoa, Johnny Sexton, Dan Sheehan, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.