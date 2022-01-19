Uncapped Michael Lowry one of eight Ulster players in Ireland Six Nations squad

Ulster's Michael Lowry will be hoping to get his first Ireland cap at the 2022 Six Nations. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Eight Ulster players have been named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, including the uncapped Michael Lowry.

The Banbridge RFC full-back is joined by Ulster contingent Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell.

Head coach Andy Farrell named a 37-man squad as the country aims to win the championship for the first time since 2018.

The squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton who earned his 100th cap for Ireland against Japan during the November internationals.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale failed to make the squad after the winger underwent ankle surgery in London, ruling him out of the remainder of the season, while Leinster’s James Lowe misses out after picking up a muscle injury in training on Tuesday.

Read more Ulster hoping Jacob Stockdale makes a quick recovery

Ireland kick-off their campaign against defending champions Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 5.

They then travel to France, host Italy, take on England at Twickenham before rounding off their Six Nations campaign in Dublin against Scotland.

Lowry is one of two uncapped players alongside Connacht’s Mack Hansen. Both players trained with the squad in the past few months - Lowry during the Vodafone Summer Series in July.

The 23-year-old helped Ulster reach the Champions Cup knock-out rounds after his superb two-try display in their 24-20 victory over Northampton on Sunday.

Ulster lock Treadwell, who has won three caps, earns a recall ahead of the likes of the France bound Ultan Dillane, Ross Molony, Fineen Wycherley, Jean Kleyn and Thomas Ahern.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Announcing the squad, head coach Farrell commented: “In November we challenged the group to get up to speed quickly so that the team could perform at international level.

“The same will apply for this Six Nations campaign, we need to be at our best against Wales on the opening weekend.

“We have a strong squad with competition for places across the board, there is a nice blend of experienced internationals and guys who have had their first taste of this level in the past 12 months.

“The games in November gave us a good foundation to build on and areas where we know we will have to improve.

“It will be an exciting Championship with so many strong squads and impressive performances across the board during the Autumn.”

Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and the in-form James Hume will offer Ireland plenty of exciting options in midfield.

Sexton is backed up at out-half by Joey Carbery and Jack Carty, who edges out Harry Byrne.

It's as you were at scrum-half, with Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park and Craig Casey in situ.

Farrell is spoilt for choice in the back-row with Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Nick Timoney all in fine form of late.

Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast will get his first taste of international camp as a development player.

Ireland 2022 Six Nations squad in full:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Johnny Sexton - captain (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps