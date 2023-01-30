Uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart called up to Ireland squad

The Ulster hooker will provide cover for Ronan Kelleher

Ireland have confirmed that uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart has been called up to the squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Stewart will provide cover for the luckless Rónan Kelleher, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Ireland have not yet ruled Kelleher out of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff, however, given the nature of the setback, he is in a race to prove his fitness in time.

Stewart has been in good form for Ulster this season, and having previously played for the Ireland U-20s in 2020, he earns his first call-up to the senior squad.

The 22-year-old will compete with his provincial team-mate Rob Herring and Dan Sheehan, who is set to start at the Principality Stadium. Herring is expected to be named on the bench if Kelleher misses out.

The Leinster man is only back in the Ireland squad following an injury-hit last year, which saw him miss most of the Six Nations, the summer tour to New Zealand, as well as the Autumn Nations Series.

Kelleher, who is part of the Ireland group currently in Portugal on a warm weather training camp, will hope that this latest setback does not cost him another spell out.

Stewart played twice for Emerging Ireland in the Autumn, starting in the victories over the Griquas and the Cheetahs in South Africa.

The Ireland coaches also included him in the match day preparations for the Ireland ‘A’ game against the All Blacks XV in November.

Stewart’s addition brings the number of Emerging Ireland tourists in the senior squad to five – Jack Crowley, Joe McCarthy, Jamie Osborne and Cian Prendergast.

The squad will continue to train at The Campus in Quinta do Lago this week before flying to Cardiff on Thursday ahead of the opening round of the Six Nations.

Ireland Squad, 2023 Guinness Six Nations:

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)* Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps (capt) Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)* Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

*denotes uncapped player