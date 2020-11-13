Wales provide little in meaningful preparation for England clash as Ulster fly-half Burns makes Ireland debut in facile win

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns kicks a penalty on his Ireland debut as they defeated Wales at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

A most familiar of fixtures in these most unfamiliar of times, an improved Ireland comfortably saw off Wales in Dublin without ever giving the impression that what ailed them in their Six Nations conclusion against France and Paris could be consigned to the past.

The nature of the fixture ensured as much, the Autumn Nations Cup acting only as a place-holder of a competition.

With no fans in stadiums, no history or tradition to fall back on, and no world rankings points to consider, the stakes were low and, by kick-off, things had hardly been helped by the necessary cancellation of the Fiji and France fixture due to Covid-19 cases in the Fijian camp.

But, while all that meant there was an inescapable lack of jeopardy, there was nothing friendly about the early exchanges between Alun Wyn Jones and Peter O’Mahony or James Lowe and Liam Williams at any rate.

And if early niggle can offer no barometer of wider engagement, tournament organisers were no doubt encouraged that both sides came in so desperate for the tonic of victory after contrasting, yet similarly disappointing, finishes to their Six Nations campaigns two weeks ago.

It was Ireland who certainly seemed to have managed to better put their recent set-back behind them and were the stronger side from start to finish.

With the addition of Lowe to the panel after his three-year residency period passed during the week injecting a definite spark in attack, there was a real zip to proceedings brought to the ruck by his Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park.

After the last 18 months, judgement will be reserved until delivering against a more physically punishing challenge than this out of sorts version that Wales were able to offer but the real winners on the night were the Irish forwards who saw opponents lacking confidence in their set-piece and brutally picked apart their scrum and line-out.

It was set-piece dominance, as well as their visitors’ high penalty count, that saw Ireland claim a decisive edge in territory and possession early on but, having settled for three points rather than test the opposition’s creaking scrum again, the game was knotted at only a penalty apiece after the first quarter.

Such pressure would reap further reward thereafter, however, starting when Quinn Roux was able to force his way through the tackle of his opposite number Will Rowlands.

The Connacht lock was prominent. having come into the starting line-up only when Ulster’s Iain Henderson pulled out late on, and his score gave Ireland a lead they never looked likely to relinquish.

Welsh indiscipline was denying them a route back in, just as their out-of-sync line-out denied them a platform.

Even when Ireland lost captain Johnny Sexton early - giving Ulster’s Billy Burns his international debut sooner than planned - they maintained much of their attacking rhythm, the old ‘Leinster Loop’ doing serious damage against a Welsh side currently operating without a defence coach after Byron Hayward’s departure from the ticket during the week.

The set-piece continued to be their most fatal flaw though, highlighted by the now rare sight of their eight forwards getting pushed off their own ball by an utterly dominant Irish effort led by Andrew Porter.

Welsh loosehead Rhys Carre will certainly be one hoping this tournament doesn’t live long in the memory, Wayne Pivac sending on Wyn Jones before half-time before any more damage could be inflicted upon their splintering unit.

The switch made little difference, the first scrum after the turn bringing the now familiar blast of Mathieu Raynal’s whistle.

Ireland themselves were contributing plenty to the French referee’s busy evening, even if it took Wales until the third time of asking to punish the host’s second-half transgressions through the boot of Leigh Halfpenny.

Pivac’s side were certainly enjoying their best patches of the game the longer it went on but, for all their increased endeavour, the greater prominence of Taulupe Faletau and the tempo brought to proceedings by Lloyd Williams, Wales got no closer than arm’s length.

Indeed, even when Ireland were forced into a decidedly unwanted re-jig when, having already lost Sexton, Burns’s debut would come to a premature end when he took a blow after confidently claiming a high ball.

That meant Conor Murray was pressed into action not only at out-half but as Ireland’s goal-kicker.

Under the circumstances, neither proved a bother. The Munsterman’s first action was to slot a kick over from the left side after O’Mahony, his provincial team-mate, earned a penalty.

When the Lions nine acting as makeshift Irish ten knocked over another from a similar position without breaking sweat, Wales’ purple patch in the third quarter felt a long time ago, longer still when Lowe was the beneficiary of more scrummaging superiority to score on debut with the last play of the game.

A sixth defeat on the spin in a losing run that began prior to lockdown will continue to cause consternation in Wales but how Ireland’s November is graded remains very much to be seen.

From the moment that Joe Schmidt’s Ireland - at the time talked about as the best side in the world - were so spectacularly overpowered by England in February 2019, the psychological scars of that day have lingered.

Through last year’s harrowing World Cup warm-up in Twickenham, the error-strewn return to headquarters earlier this year, and with a few bad days for the Leinster contingent against Saracens in between, there has been the undeniable feeling that Eddie Jones’s key protagonists have decidedly gained the upper-hand on their Irish counterparts over the past two seasons. The meeting between the two at Twickenham a week from today was always likely to form the prism through which Irish eyes viewed this temporary tournament.

While defeat would hardly be considered disastrous under the circumstances, especially should some of the walking wounded fail to recover in time, any sort of definitive overpowering that could be filed along with those recent thumpings, as well as those against Japan, New Zealand and France, would have an effect no amount of comfortable victories like last night’s could overcome.