Wales v Ireland as it happened: Second half comeback sees hosts triumph as early O'Mahony red card costs visitors

Peter O'Mahony is sent off by referee Wayne Barnes during Ireland's clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium (David Rogers/Getty Images)

Iain Henderson is back in the Ireland squad after two months out due to injury as Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (3pm).

The Ulster captain is named on the bench, alongside fly-half Billy Burns, while Rob Herring is the sole Ulsterman to be named in the starting line-up.

After England's defeat to Scotland yesterday, the Six Nations is wide open and Ireland will be hoping to capitalise with a big away win to open their account in the tournament.

Head coach Andy Farrell could do with a big win after an underwhelming first Six Nations and then the Autumn Nations Cup last year, while opposite number Wayne Pivac could do with a victory after struggling in his time in charge.

Can Ireland get the win? Follow our LIVE blog below!