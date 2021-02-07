Wales v Ireland ratings: Henshaw and Beirne lead the way as 14-man visitors nearly steal win in Cardiff

It was so near and yet so far for Ireland as they fell to a 21-16 defeat to Wales in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

While it was undoubtedly tough to win the game without Peter O'Mahony due to his early red card, there were some strong displays from the men in green despite the loss.

Here's who Michael Sadlier thought stood out in Wales...

Starting XV

Hugo Keenan - 7

Looked sound enough at the back and there was some decent work coming forward too showing his skill at finding space though it was quiet in the second half.

Keith Earls - 5

Showed some early pace and determination in chasing restarts and high balls but one poor knock-on seemed to set the tone. Just didn’t get enough work.

Garry Ringrose - 7

Came close to pulling the game out of the fire at the end. At least he did go looking for offloads to try and spark some creativity.

Robbie Henshaw - 8

Looked really sharp and it was no surprise that his break led to Ireland’s only try. Had to fill in at flanker and go on and off for an HIA.

James Lowe - 6

His left peg was responsible for some useful kicks and he was strong in contact and the air. However, both Welsh tries weren’t a good look for him defensively.

Johnny Sexton - 6

Ireland needed his leadership and he gave them direction but he seemed to be fading fast before he left the field after suffering a blow to the head.

Conor Murray - 6

Seemed to vary his game a bit more but he was also beginning to look jaded just before he was subbed. Ireland looked livelier after he had gone.

Cian Healy - 6

His 50th Six Nations game and the scrums were solid. Not much carrying but the clear-out of a ruck on the Welsh line led to Tadhg Beirne’s score.

Rob Herring - 6

A few darts went astray but the Irish lineout looked more effective. Did well at one point to prevent Tipuric from getting away and nearly went the distance.

Andrew Porter - 6

The forwards had to graft harder being one down for most of the game. Again, scrummed solidly though there was little sign of his power going forward.

Tadhg Beirne - 8

Scored a great try and was Ireland’s most effective forward whether at the breakdown or lineout. Seemed hard done by with a crucial late penalty concession.

James Ryan - 5

He only lasted 23 minutes before going off for an HIA. As with Sexton he didn’t return and both could now be doubts for France.

Peter O’Mahony - 1

His red card was shockingly poor for a player of such experience and forced Ireland to play with 14 for the majority of the game which ultimately told on them.

Josh van der Flier - 7

Helped create Beirne’s try but also got the ball ripped off him by Wyn Jones though there was never any doubting his energy around the field.

CJ Stander - 7

One bullocking run saw him smash Faletau. Made his hits and his carries but needed more support which was always a struggle with just 14 men.

Replacements

Iain Henderson (for Ryan, 23 mins) - 7

Dave Kilcoyne (for Healy, 51 mins) - 6

Tadhg Furlong (for Porter, 53 mins) - 5

Billy Burns (for Henshaw (HIA), 53-63 mins; and Sexton, 69 mins) - 3

Will Connors (for Van der Flier, 60 mins) - 5

Jordan Larmour (for Earls, 61 mins) - 4

Jamison Gibson-Park (for Murray, 72 mins) - 5

Ronan Kelleher (for Herring, 72 mins) - 4