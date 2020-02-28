'We haven't got a clue': Ireland in the dark over Six Nations after coronavirus forces postponement of Italy game

Ireland's Johnny Sexton considered playing for Leinster this weekend with Ireland's next Six Nations game called off.

Ireland remain in the dark as to when their rescheduled Six Nations clash against Italy will take place.

Since next weekend's game was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the IRFU have been working with the Italian Federation and the organisers of the Six Nations to find a suitable date.

Although nothing has been set in stone just yet, it is looking increasingly likely that the game will take place in the autumn with September and October being flagged as potential months.

Ireland trained against the Ireland U-20s in Donnybrook this afternoon and will now break for the weekend as was previously planned.

The squad will then reconvene on Sunday evening as normal before training on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

"Obviously we're disappointed not to play again after a loss, that's the first thing you want to do," head coach Andy Farrell said.

"Work out the reasons why and then get back out there on the pitch and put those things right.

"Obviously, we're disappointed but it's the right decision, isn't it? There's more important things than a game of rugby, isn't there?

"There are a few dates being bounced about but they're just ideas at this point in time, so we haven't got a clue really. There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes, so as far as we're concerned we'll do what we're told. We obviously want to play the game.

"It's not (very disruptive) for us. Obviously there's a bit of uncertainty of what may happen because of what you read about it, etc. and what's going on in the world but we've got to make sure that we do the right thing as a game.

"We definitely will do that but as far as distraction is concerned, we're training, we're rugby players coming to work, so we try and get better."

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton echoed Farrell's sentiments as he insisted that he and his team-mates were eager to play Italy next weekend and attempt to rid themselves of the disappointment following last weekend's defeat to England.

"As players, when you play bad you want to just go and play straight away," Sexton added.

"I was tempted to try and go play for Leinster tomorrow night. There's nothing worse than a long wait now, but that's what it is. We've just got to prepare. We trained hard today and we've got another big week next week.

"We can get a lot fixed over the couple of weeks, so we've got to look at the positives that we've got time to develop some things together now."