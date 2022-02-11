What time and TV channel is France V Ireland? Kick off time and team news for Six Nations rugby match

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's key game against France

It’s been described as a crunch fixture – with this weekend’s match seeing Ireland travel to take on France in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.

Ireland made it nine wins in a row by beating Wales 29-7 in Dublin last Saturday, with the French defeating Italy 37-10 in Paris the following day.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where can I watch the match and what time is it starting?

France v Ireland will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v Scotland.

Fans can watch the match in full on ITV from 4pm, with streaming coverage also available on the ITV Hub.

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Why is the match so important?

After last Saturday’s 29-10 opening Six Nations win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Andy Farrell’s squad travel to face France at the Stade de France in Paris searching for another victory in their bid for an elusive grand slam.

France themselves enjoyed an opening day win, courtesy of their 37-10 triumph over Italy, so the grand slam is very much in the balance for both teams on Saturday.

What is a grand slam?

In the Six Nations championship, a ‘grand slam’ happens when a nation beats all the other five nations in the group. The Six Nations championship can, of course, still be won without winning the grand slam – but given that Ireland has only won the grand slam three times in its history – in 1948, 2009 and 2018 – it’s quite an achievement.

What are the teams?

With the disappointing news that talisman Johnny Sexton won’t be playing, here’s the team Ireland head coach Farrell has selected for the game. France have also named their starting line-up.

Ireland: H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.

France: M Jaminet; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio; C Woki, P Willemse; F Cros, A Jelonch, G Aldritt. Reps: P Mauvaka, JB Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, T Flament, D Cretin, M Lucu, T Ramos.

What is Ireland’s record in Paris like?

Overall, Ireland’s senior rugby record against France is as follows: Matches played: 100, Matches won by Ireland: 35, Matches won by France: 58, Matches drawn: 7.

Ireland’s previous Six Nations win against France came in 2018, a 15-13 victory for Joe Schmidt’s side.

In the Five Nations championship, Ireland recorded six victories over France at the Parc Des Princes in Paris between 1910 and 1928.

Wins became ever fewer after that with Ireland claiming only five wins in the competition on French soil between 1928 and 2021. These famous victories came in 1952, 1972, 2000, 2014 and 2018.