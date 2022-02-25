What time and TV channel is Ireland vs Italy? Kick-off time and team news ahead of Six Nations tie at Aviva Stadium

Kieran Treadwell (second right) and James Hume (right) are on the bench for Ireland although provincial team-mates Tom O'Toole (hamstring - left) and Nick Timoney miss out.

It’s round three of the Guinness Six Nations this weekend as Ireland welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Ireland vs Italy?

The match will kick off on Sunday at 3pm after the Saturday games see Scotland host France at 2.15pm and Wales travel to England at 4.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV in Northern Ireland?

The match will be broadcast on ITV with coverage running from 2.15pm to 5.30pm. It will be streamed on the ITV Hub.

What are the match odds?

It will be to absolutely nobody’s surprise that it’s as big as a 39 point spread according to the bookies with Ireland rated at 1/200 just to win the game. Italy are 80/1 with the draw at 100/1.

Team news

There are four Ulster players in the Ireland panel with Mike Lowry set to make his Six Nations debut in the 15 jersey and his provincial team-mates Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and James Hume all on the bench.

There could have been even more but Ireland are without Ulster duo Iain Henderson, who returned a positive Covid test at the start of the week, and Tom O’Toole, who suffered a hamstring strain in Ulster’s win over Dragons on Sunday. Both were expected to play a part in the game, Henderson’s frustrating season continuing after injury woes and O’Toole denied the chance to pick up a second cap.

Benetton wing Ratuva Tavuyara and uncapped Agen full-back Ange Capuozzo are the latest to join Italy’s lengthening absentee list after picking up injuries in club action last weekend. Also out are the likes of Sebastian Negri, Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Jake Polledri, Luca Morisi and Tommaso Menoncello.

IRELAND TEAM TO FACE ITALY

M Lowry; M Hansen, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, R Baird; P O'Mahony (c), J van der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: R Herring, D Kilcoyne, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Casey, J Sexton, J Hume.

ITALY TEAM TO FACE IRELAND

E Padovani; P Bruno, I Brex, L Marin, M Ioane; P Garbisi, S Varney; D Dischetti, G Lucchesi, P Ceccarelli, N Cannone, F Ruzza, G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, T Halafihii

Replacements: E Faiva, I Nemer, T Pasquali, D Sisi, M Zuliani, A Steyn, A Fusco, M Zanon

Head to head record

Ireland have won 29 of their last 33 meetings with Italy, including 11 in a row since that 22-15 upset in Rome back in 2013. The less said about that one, the better.

What about the Under 20s?

Ireland are due to face Italy in the Under 20 Six Nations tonight (Friday) at Musgrave Park, with kick-off at 8pm. The game will be available to watch live in Northern Ireland on the BBC iPlayer.

There’s plenty of Ulster involvement in that one,