Why Iain Henderson pulled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with England as Devin Toner steps in

Iain Henderson will not feature in for Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday

Ireland have been dealt a late blow ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash against England as Iain Henderson has pulled out of the squad after the birth of his baby son.

Henderson's place in the second-row will be taken by Devin Toner, who is promoted from the bench and in line to win his 70th cap.

Ultan Dillane is named amongst the replacements as the Connacht lock is set to feature in the Six Nations for the first time since last season's win over France.

Henderson has been ruled out of the game after wife Suzanne gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

"Faz [head coach Andy Farrell] was speaking with Iain during the week to see how it would all turn out," said the side's scrum coach John Fogarty yesterday before the squad set off for London.

"It became clear on Friday morning. We had planned during the week, in the eventuality that it would happen, that Dev is there and Ulty is there.

"We're delighted for Iain, a little baby boy.

"And the boys are ready, they had a good week of prep so all is good."

The Hendersons have a toddler daughter named Lana, aged 22 months, and were married in 2017. Henderson popped the question in 2016 on a beach during a romantic holiday in Miami, Florida.

In his stead on Sunday, Toner is a vastly experienced campaigner and has played his way back into contention after being controversially axed from the World Cup squad.

The 33-year has an excellent partnership with Ryan at Leinster and his introduction to the team should not weaken Ireland's chances of winning in Twickenham this weekend.

Meanwhile, England have reshuffled their back three fby naming Jonathan Joseph on the left wing and Elliot Daly at full-back.

Eddie Jones has been forced into the changes because of an unspecified injury sustained by George Furbank, who started the first two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations in the number 15 jersey.

There are four changes in personnel and two positional switches to the side that defeated Scotland 13-6 in the Calcutta Cup a fortnight earlier.

Manu Tuilagi returns at outside centre after winning his battle with a minor groin strain that forced him to miss the trip to Murrayfield.

Henry Slade is also present after two months out with an ankle injury but the Exeter Chiefs playmaker must settle for a place on the bench, which once again sees a six-two split between forwards and backs.

The two-way duel for scrum-half duties has been won by Ben Youngs, who ousts Willi Heinz.

Courtney Lawes displaces Lewis Ludlam at blindside flanker with the young Northampton Saint missing out on the 23 altogether, while Joe Marler comes in for Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop.

Vunipola has returned home to Tonga for family reasons, creating a vacancy in the front row, but Tuilagi’s comeback compensates for the loss of his gainline-busting power.

Ireland team to play England

(15-9): Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray

(1-8): Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

England team to play Ireland

(15-9): Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (C), Jonathan Joseph, George Ford, Ben Youngs

(1-8): Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dicke, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade