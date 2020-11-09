Six of the best for Ulster as they continue unbeaten start to the season with Glasgow mauling

Ulster maintained their perfect start to the season at Kingspan Stadium, banking their third bonus-point win from three home games to begin the PRO14 campaign with an impressive dismantling of Glasgow.

Their fifth win on the spin overall, the result keeps the northern province hot on the heels of neighbours Leinster at the top of Conference A with six different try-scorers going across the whitewash on a night when again it was the likes of capped players not required by Ireland such as Sean Reidy and John Cooney leading the way.

Despite a host of changes on a filthy night, Dan McFarland’s men made the most of their chances, and again had their fourth try before half-time, while a callow Glasgow attacked well but couldn’t match their hosts in terms of clinical edge.

Danny Wilson’s side, who won the 2015 league title on this ground in better days, would take the lead through an early TJ Ioane try, though that would prove to be the highlight of their night after only four minutes.

Theirs was not a lead built to last. Given Ulster’s proficiency out of touch across this season, Glasgow will have been warned against needless penalties but a high tackle on Mike Lowry five metres out gave them the chance pop it into the corner and there was to be no mistake from the maul, Sam Carter’s take and transfer allowing the busy John Andrew to maul his way over.

Glasgow’s attack, coached by Ulster native Jonny Bell, could have struck back but, after a line-out miscue, they’d have to make do with only a penalty. Leaving the try behind them would loom large when Ulster did what they hadn’t managed to and set their maul effectively.

An offside saw Madigan again arrow one into the corner without hesitation and it looked for all the world like Andrew would bag a second from the base.

While the hooker was eventually outnumbered, the ball only needed to be recycled once before it was in the hands of Marcell Coetzee. Back in the starting side after a one game absence, TJ Ioane certainly wasn’t going to stop the Springbok from close range.

The Samoan back-rower almost made amends instantly but after a sharp line-break Coetzee bested him again, this time getting back to force a knock-on as things opened up.

As half-time neared, Ulster found themselves with a scrum on the opposition five metre line. While seven days prior they had huffed and puffed for 15 minutes in this position before Mike Lowry scooted through, this time it took them all of 30 seconds.

Coetzee was launched from the base and while he couldn’t get over himself, Carter was on his shoulder to squeeze past the oncoming Ryan Wilson.

Indeed Ulster’s efficiency this time around afforded them the opportunity to wrap up their bonus-point score by half time.

A move that started with a brilliant blindside break off a maul on halfway from the livewire John Cooney looked sure to end with Craig Gilroy darting over in the corner for what would have been the Ulster record try-scorer’s first effort of this campaign.

Niko Matawalu though had other ideas, his intervention deemed a deliberate knock-on by Nigel Owens and earning him a yellow card.

While the maul was to be repelled this time around, Ulster were not to be denied, Cooney finishing off a passage he himself had started when he recognised a gaping hole to the side of the ruck and sniped over from close range.

Ulster’s third try-bonus in three home games so far this season, and the second in a row tucked away during the first-half, yet the game won’t have felt completely in hand just that.

While Glasgow’s defence had been somewhat lacking, they had shown flashes with ball in hand despite not getting across the whitewash since that early score.

Matawalu would return to proceedings without Ulster stretching their advantage, although when their fifth did come, though, it was the best of the night.

Mike Lowry, who had another good game at full-back, showed his spark again as he danced between tacklers. Displaying a good engine, it was hooker Andrew there in support, the Ballymena man sharply executing the inside pass for Sean Reidy to slide over.

That score made the result feel certain, sapping the game of its early intensity as Matt Faddes and Grant Stewart traded tries in the final quarter to round things out.

