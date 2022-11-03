South Africa clash is the perfect time for Robert Baloucoune to announce himself for Ireland

It raised a few eyebrows when Robert Baloucoune’s name appeared on the Emerging Ireland squad list for the recent three-game tour to Bloemfontein.

The rationale to the thought process being that surely a player of his quality would have been better employed turning out to assist Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

And, in a way, those same eyebrows have been elevated again as nearly a year after the Enniskillen man earned his second cap in last November’s Test against Argentina, he now finds himself on the wing for tomorrow’s hugely anticipated meeting between Ireland and South Africa.

But, then again, Baloucoune’s career trajectory so far has been somewhat on the side of unorthodox, so earning his third cap in an encounter such as this is all really part and parcel of what has gone before.

It’s already been documented how the younger version of Baloucoune, primarily into football, came to rugby later than most, how he was initially passed over for the usual Academy route into professionalism and, instead, was offered a chance through Sevens, which is essentially how he didn’t take up a place at Nottingham University and, ultimately, has arrived at this point.

Ordinarily, the 25-year-old might have expected to get the nod from Andy Farrell to play for Ireland ‘A’ tonight, but the coach has, instead, thrown him straight in as the No.1 ranked team in world rugby welcomes the current world champions to the Aviva Stadium.

With James Lowe, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour all on the sidelines, the very fact that Baloucoune is currently fit would have narrowed his odds of being pitched into what is naturally enough now being billed as the biggest game of his career.

But with Jacob Stockdale in camp and fit again after his return from a year out being interrupted just three games in by another ankle issue against Leinster in September, it seemed close to a certainty that Farrell would go for the tried and tested, and especially so as Stockdale also provides a left-footed kicking option.

But with Stockdale’s name appearing on the Ireland ‘A’ team sheet on Wednesday, it meant that Baloucoune had to be heading towards the senior side to be part of the back three along with Mack Hansen and the yet-to-play-this-season Hugo Keenan.

Quite the leap from Emerging Ireland to this; quite the journey from the player whose time to shine at Test level had been eagerly anticipated in the previous Six Nations yet never materialised.

The whispers doing the rounds back then had suggested that he hadn’t hit the ground running in training and that, perhaps, the laid back style that ‘The Cat’ was reputed to have had maybe not ticked all the appropriate boxes with Farrell and his coaching team.

The tales of his timekeeping — not a strength — when under the tutelage of Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson at the Ulster Academy and with the ‘A’ team have been aired before.

While they worked on ironing out the creases, the one thing that has never been doubted is his ability to play the game and greatly enhance the stress levels of defences.

His athleticism has always made him stand out, with size, speed and strength being fundamental to how Baloucoune functions on the pitch, from when togging out for Enniskillen in a Towns Cup final all the way through to playing for Ulster and Ireland.

These attributes have been honed, along with a powerful tackling technique — not always in the playbook for wingers — and defensive nous which demonstrates how his time with Ireland at Sevens level has transferred across to the 15-a-side game.

Hence it wasn’t too long after making his debut for Ulster against the Dragons in October 2018 that Baloucoune was being noticed. Four tries in his first eight games with two from the total bagged in Europe against Racing 92 and Leicester showed that he was comfortable at this level.

A case of show Baloucoune the try line and the chances are he will find his way there to plant the ball down.

Ireland honours took longer to arrive, with the pandemic and a bad hamstring injury doing him damage before that first cap came in summer 2021, which he managed to mark with a memorable try.

The Argentina game last November was seen as a staging post towards entry into the Six Nations, but then that didn’t happen and was interpreted as quite the bump in the road, especially as Michael Lowry and James Hume got game-time against Italy.

Still, there was always last summer’s tour to New Zealand, but Baloucoune pulled up during Ulster’s URC Semi-Final defeat at the Stormers and so missed all that followed on that history-making trip.

From that point, it seemed as if he had lost ground and that impression seemed reasonable when he was diverted towards Emerging Ireland.

But, not for the first time, Baloucoune has found his own route towards the summit along with the expected elements of luck both good and bad accompanying him along the way.

At least there will also be familiar faces around, albeit on the bench, with Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Stuart McCloskey all part of tomorrow’s squad.

And while attention will understandably be paid to Conor Murray on his 100th cap and just to how sharp Keenan will be in the cauldron of this seismic-looking game, the main talking point surrounding this selection will still be Baloucoune.

Should he survive the anticipated aerial bombardment, make some decent hits, get the ball in his hands, whether out on the wing or from coming inside and looking for work, then it will be game on.

This is his time, his moment to shine now that the heat of battle will be turned up to the max.

Those who have coached him at Ulster are in no doubt he has what it takes to make it to the very top. Now we are about to get an insight into whether he can take his game to another level.

So far, little enough has fazed him but it’s time for ‘The Cat’ to really show his claws.