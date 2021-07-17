‘Speaking up was daunting but it was important and worth the sacrifice’: Leinster’s Jack Dunne on revealing his bisexuality

Last month, the second-row became the first professional Irish rugby player to speak publicly about being bisexual. A highly-rated prospect who also studies theoretical physics at Trinity College, he explains why the time was right and how he doesn’t want to be labelled as a result

Leinster's Jack Dunne. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Rúaidhrí O'Connor Sat 17 Jul 2021 at 11:10