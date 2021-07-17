‘Speaking up was daunting but it was important and worth the sacrifice’: Leinster’s Jack Dunne on revealing his bisexuality
Last month, the second-row became the first professional Irish rugby player to speak publicly about being bisexual. A highly-rated prospect who also studies theoretical physics at Trinity College, he explains why the time was right and how he doesn’t want to be labelled as a result
Rúaidhrí O'Connor
As he makes his way across a busy junction, glancing at his phone to locate the coffee shop where we’ve arranged to meet, Jack Dunne cuts a striking figure. Standing 6ft 8in tall and filling out his frame, he sports shoulder-length hair, a beard and wearing ripped jeans, the highly-rated Leinster second-row stands out from the crowd.