Sporting Lives: Why Nigel Carr is getting on his bike for charity, over 30 years after surviving IRA bomb

Ulster legend reveals how motor neurone disease hit close to home as he gears up for gruelling 1,000-mile cycle

With recent postponements leaving a raft of rugby players across the island feeling a little short of game time, a few supporters out there of a more traditional bent have been calling for a return of the old-school Probables v Possibles trials.

The idea of Irish frontliners going at each other hammer and tongs may well feel anachronistic now but it's not so long ago that it was a central tenet of Irish team selection.

Indeed, it was one such game that Ulster legend Nigel Carr credits with changing the course of his career.

By 1984, the flanker was no stranger to the journey from Belfast to the Irish team's base at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin - where legend has it the Ulster contingent would, upon arrival, order a fillet steak with a prawn cocktail for both starter and dessert - but had yet to win his first Test cap.

Nigel Carr starring for Ireland in 1985

Part of the backbone of Jimmy Davidson's successful Ulster side - the same one that would famously beat the Wallabies - and having featured for the Probables, that seemed set to change. Until Mick Doyle named his team.

"I'd been in the Ireland teams since I was 19, playing in Under-23 games and 'B' internationals of which there were a lot more of at that time. I was as experienced an uncapped player as you could be," recalled Carr.

"I'm not sure that I was always ambitious from the point of view of setting goals, looking to play for Ireland, thinking about playing for the Lions or that sort of thing.

"My ambition probably extended as far as trying to play the very best that I could in whatever game I was in. It was that international trial match when I was selected in the Probables and then didn't make the team that gave me the kick up the backside to make sure I got everything I could out of it."

Doyle would give him his debut in the first game of the 1985 Five Nations, alongside five of his provincial team-mates and a fellow first-capper, Brian Spillane, alongside him in the back-row.

What followed was a fondly remembered Championship, the title and the Triple Crown clinched against England on the final day with a 13-10 win.

"It was a very different time really. This has been a real golden age for Irish Rugby, consistently so since the turn of the century in terms of competing for Championships. Professionalism in the provinces and the IRFU having control over those players has really helped give that consistency that leads to tremendous success," said Carr.

"Whenever I was coming into the side, the last Triple Crown had been 1982 but prior to that it was 1948, that's how rare it was.

"Winning my first caps, of course you're nervous but I think I felt as comfortable as I could given how well I knew a lot of the players.

Serge Blanco

"I remember being in the hotel before that England game and seeing the fans walking down the street already wearing 'Ireland Triple Crown Winners' on these sweaters that were being sold and you start to feel the pressure, people thinking you'd done it before you had."

In the end, those two months would account for one third of Carr's Test career. He remained a fixture in the back-row moving forward - even playing for the Lions in 1986 against a World XV that included the likes of Michael Lynagh, Serge Blanco and John Kirwan - but just weeks before the inaugural World Cup in 1987, his life would be turned upside down when he and team-mates David Irwin and Philip Rainey were caught up in an IRA bomb at the Killeen border crossing that killed Lord Justice Sir Maurice Gibson and his wife Cecily.

Carr would never play at the top level again yet retains a somewhat serene outlook.

"It would be easy to be bitter and let it eat away inside you," he told the Belfast Telegraph upon the 30-year anniversary of the explosion. "It would be easy to think, 'I missed out on a World Cup, I could have toured with the Lions in 1989, I could have done this, that or the other'. But who knows? I don't want to feel that way, that something had been stolen from me.

"I'm much happier, and genuinely do look at it in a way that, for all the thousands of people who were murdered here, thousands of people maimed and injured, I'm still here with all my fingers and toes. I had a rugby career, I played in a Championship-winning side.

"I was blessed in a lot of ways to have played with so many good players and shared some of that success. I was a good player, I'm not that modest, but there was a lot of good fortune.

Nigel Carr on Ulster duty

"The camaraderie and the good times, I've had all those and more. I look back with satisfaction about what I achieved rather than what might have been."

Reflecting now, Carr says it's hard to know if the effects of that day still linger.

"With the passage of time, it's actually really hard to tell. There's guys my age in work who have had hip replacements and all sorts of injuries by this stage. The thing about the bomb, the most notable things were broken bones. They heal up and don't give you much bother," he said.

"The strains, the ligaments, the tendons, they last a bit longer even though they're not as dramatic at the time. With things I have, it's difficult to pinpoint. I'm not in bad shape considering it all."

Just as well given the challenge that awaits him this Easter when he will take part in the Great Rugby Cycle 2020, taking in over 1,000 miles in 11 days to raise money and awareness for motor neurone disease.

While it was the diagnosis of former Test stars Joost van der Westhuizen and Doddie Weir which brought it to the attention of the wider rugby world, for Carr it is a cause close to home.

"My brother-in-law Ian, he was a great fella, a big farming sort who'd grown up on a dairy farm. When he got ill, I didn't even know what it was or know what the implications of the disease were," he said.

"I certainly didn't know at all what was ahead of him. I think a lot of people maybe still don't appreciate that. Having experienced it, to see the ravages of the illness upon him, it really struck a chord.

"What the individuals go through, what the families go through, it's so difficult and after a while it was difficult to communicate with him or understand what he was saying.

"It left quite a strong impression on me. That's why, if it had have been for any other charity, I don't think I would have got involved. It's something that's very important to me and the generosity of people and kindness of people has been heartening."