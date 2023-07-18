Stephen Ferris: ‘Harsh’ ban means Johnny Sexton won’t be able to say farewell to fans on home soil

Ulster legend Stephen Ferris believes the ban handed out to Johnny Sexton is “harsh” and thinks it’s a pity his former team-mate will now not get a send-off on Irish soil.

Irish skipper Sexton, who turned 38 earlier this month, will be banned for all three of his side’s warm-up games prior to the World Cup in France, although he will be able to return in time for their opening game of the tournament against Romania on September 9.

The No.10 copped the suspension for his angry display towards the officials at the end of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle back in May, a game in which he didn’t play due to injury.

And Ferris, who was coming towards the tail end of his own Ireland career while Sexton was staking his claim to the starting fly-half role, feels that with the ban, coupled with Sexton’s retirement after the tournament, it’s a shame supporters have seen the last of him playing on these shores.

“I feel sorry for the supporting Irish fans who have watched Johnny Sexton for many years playing for his country, and now won’t get a chance to see him play on Irish soil before the World Cup,” said the former British and Irish Lion on social media. “He has grown the game globally for nearly two decades and in my opinion the ban seems harsh.”

Sexton will miss games against Italy, England and Samoa due to the suspension with Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley among those now expected to see more game-time in the warm-ups.