Stressful weekend for World Cup hopefuls as Ireland bring squad announcement forward to Sunday

Andy Farrell will name his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad at 4.30pm on Sunday, having brought forward the announcement a day.

The reasons for the earlier announcement are not yet clear, but the coach will begin informing players after tomorrow night's final warm-up game against Samoa and then make the squad public on Sunday afternoon having arrived back in Dublin.

For a number of players, it's an anxious wait.

32 players trained at the Stade Jean Dauger this morning, with Johnny Sexton, James Lowe and Rónan Kelleher not taking part in the session. Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne are back home rehabilitating injuries, but Farrell has said he expects them all to be fit for selection.

Ulster's Iain Henderson will lead Ireland against Samoa and the second row said players will have to park their squad stress to concentrate on the game.

"Close to half the squad haven't been in this position before but you can't keep control of things that happen in games in terms of the injury side of things, so what the players are focusing on is how they're going to put their best foot forward for Faz to get a good glimpse of them," he said.

"He knows each one of us pretty intimately at this stage and I feel that the final step that the players can take is to actually go out and show it again in the Test match this weekend.

"That anxiety is obviously stressful enough for players, but at the same time nothing that players aren't used to in terms of stress in the professional rugby environment.

"The players are well used to being put in sticky situations, selections for cup finals, selections for tours, selections for Six Nations games.

"Obviously this one carries a slightly different weight but we're a really tight-knit group, the guys who are feeling probably the worst about it are probably the best supported.

"We understand how we're all getting on and that's something that the guys have done a really good job of around that collective, and I feel that the guys really do look out for each other and there's a genuine care for how each other is feeling.

"And within the same positions as well, so it's not just for other members of the team, it runs right through the squad."

Ireland's lineout ran into difficulty against England, but Henderson is confident they can fix the issues.

"That's common for us, especially when you're playing against a lineout which looks like you've got Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Chessum, all those guys. Like, they're huge characters and that's to be expected at times," he said.

"Obviously it was the first game back for a lot of players, blow out a few cobwebs but I don't see that being any massive area of worry for us."