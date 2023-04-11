Struggling Dragons can roar again, says Dai Flanagan ahead of Ulster showdown

With just one win in their last 14 games in all competitions, Ulster’s visitors to Ravenhill on Friday night arrive perhaps with one eye already on next season.

The Dragons, who like the northern province were idle last week having been knocked out of European competition at the last-16 stage, are 15th in the URC table and, even in a domestic finale packed full of intrigue, know they cannot improve upon their current placing in the standings.

Afflicted by the well-documented problems that have plagued all of Welsh rugby this season, they already know that both Ross Moriarty and Will Rowlands are headed for France next season. Against that they have, like Ulster, been busy in terms of contracting squad members of late with Steff Hughes, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Elliot Dee, Joe Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech and Jared Rosser all opting to extend their stay at Rodney Parade.

Having won three of their first seven URC games but none since, and with the Scarlets on ‘Judgment Day’ to come after their visit to Ulster, the Newport side will still be out to claim a scalp before season’s end.

While results haven’t been going their way, coach Dai Flanagan, who took over for Dean Ryan mid-season, believes it will take time to redress what amounts to years of under-performance.

“We’ve been disappointed with outcomes, but process wise we feel we are on the right track,” Flanagan told the side’s official website.

“We’re trying to change a lot of habits that have been inbuilt over many, many years here in Gwent, trying to set different standards. That takes time.

“I want people to stand up and take ownership — really own what they do.

“That takes trust, and I’m working my tail off to make sure I’m building trust with these players.

“I want to do what is right for them. I want to back them, I want to support them, put them in positions where they can achieve excellence.

“To do that, and for them to trust me to do that, will take time. But I do feel we are on the way.

“I mean this in all the right ways, but I’m looking forward to when the season finishes personally because the effort this group has shown to get through what they have got through has been unbelievable.

“I can’t compliment my playing group enough for how they have behaved throughout the whole process.

“The first time as head coach has been tough, I’m learning along the way, but it’s making sure that we reflect on it. Having that time (in the summer) will be valuable.”

The visitors will have one familiar face in their ranks with Ravenhill fan favourite Bradley Roberts set to make his first return to the province having departed for Newport last summer.

The hooker has turned out 17 times for the side this season, starting 14 games, while adding three more caps for Wales.