Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale score tries as Ireland beat Japan in summer series opener at Aviva Stadium
Ireland 39-31 Japan
Ulster duo Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey both scored tries as Ireland got their summer series off to a winning start against Japan in Dublin.
Ireland shrugged off the absence of several senior personnel in a fluctuating summer Test as supporters returned to the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 17 months.
With seven of their contingent on British and Irish Lions duty and captain Johnny Sexton, plus Keith Earls and Cian Healy, rested, there was a fresh look to the hosts in their first meeting against Japan since the 2019 World Cup.
On that occasion, Japan pulled off an all-time shock in the pool stages and they threatened a repeat in Dublin, where around 3,000 spectators were in attendance at the venue for the first time since February last year.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
It was a lacklustre and error-strewn first half from the Irish but they went in at the interval 19-17 ahead courtesy of tries from centre pairing Chris Farrell and McCloskey as well as tighthead prop Finlay Bealham.
Flanker Josh Van Der Flier and Stockdale went over after the break while Joey Carbery's four conversions were followed by two penalties that ultimately took the wind out of the sails of Japan, whose tries came from Michael Leitch, Timothy Lafaele, Siosaia Fifita and Naoto Saito, with Yu Tamura adding 11 points with the boot.
While they led on several occasions, including a 24-19 advantage in the second half, Japan were ultimately left to reflect on a successive losses, having been beaten by Warren Gatland's Lions 28-10 at Edinburgh last weekend.
Read more
Here's the game as it happened: