Stuart McCloskey and Tom Stewart get chance to make World Cup claim against Samoa

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey will get a chance to impress Andy Farrell against Samoa on Saturday night, as the coach makes 13 changes to the team that beat England last weekend.

The selection is good news for Keith Earls who starts on the wing and now, barring a late injury, looks almost certain to be included in the squad for his fourth World Cup when the 33-man travelling party is named on Monday, while Jack Crowley gets a start at fly-half.

There is no place for McCloskey’s Ulster teammate Jacob Stockdale, Ciaran Frawley and Cian Prendergast who could all miss out, as Farrell narrows down his options.

The coach is using this week as a dry-run for the second week of the World Cup when Ireland will turn around from playing Romania in Bordeaux to facing Tonga in Nantes and it would be no surprise if he went for a similar team in three weeks’ time.

Jimmy O’Brien comes in for Hugo Keenan at full-back, as Mack Hansen goes again on the right wing and Earls wears the No 11 shirt on his 101st cap. Conor Murray partners Crowley having come off the bench last week.

Up front, there’s a first start for Ulster hooker Tom Stewart who could be called upon if Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher’s injuries don’t clear, although the coaches are increasingly upbeat on the Leinster pairs prospects of travelling.

He’ll have Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham beside him in the front-row, with Iain Henderson captaining the side from the second-row as he partners Tadhg Beirne for the second time in three warm-up matches.

Behind them, Ryan Baird returns to blindside flanker in an all-Leinster back-row that sees Josh van der Flier keep his place and Caelan Doris return to the No 8 shirt.

Doris, Beirne, Crowley, Earls and replacement hooker Rob Herring are the only players to have played in all three warm-up games.

On the bench, Herring is joined by Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole in covering the front-row, while James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony are experienced options covering the back of the scrum.

Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Garry RIngrose provide backline options for Farrell who will be hoping for a strong challenge from the Samoans who open their World Cup campaign against Chile on September 16.

They have been in France for a couple of weeks now, beating the Barbarians last week as former All Black Lima Sopoaga made his debut in a team stacked with quality.

Ireland team to face Samoa (Saturday, 7.45): Jimmy O’Brien’ Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Tom Stewart, Finlay Bealham; Iain Henderson (capt), Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Reps: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose.