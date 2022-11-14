Stuart McCloskey in Ireland frame for Australia clash

Rugby

The Ulster centre didn’t quite match the consistent impact of his half-hour cameo against the World champion Springboks a week prior when getting another start against Fiji on Saturday.

But he did enough to leave Farrell and his coaches with a decision to make as Bundee Aki returns to the panel following suspension for this Saturday’s concluding Test of the year against Australia.

“It’s great,” said Farrell of McCloskey’s involvement so far this Autumn after the 35-17 win over Fiji.

“All we wanted is a bit of time with Stuart. We’ll sit down with him to assess his game and see where he feels he’s at. Last week he did pretty well from the time that he was on the field.

“He had some nice little touches (on Saturday) so, again, with the injuries, as far as far as selection is concerned we’ll dust ourselves down and see what the best side is for us to select next week.”

Another who’ll be hoping to have done enough to be involved in that game will be McCloskey’s Ulster team-mate Nick Timoney.

The back-rower picked up the Player of the Match award against Fiji for his two-try contribution to the cause.

“For me, where I see my involvement, I don’t want to be happy just coming and getting starts against the non-tier one nations,” said the 27-year-old.

“I want to be involved in the Test team properly and contributing in the big games. I would love to be part of that.

“I would hate the idea of ever being happy about playing just in three Tests because there are knocks to others or whatever.”

It was not all good news for the Ulstermen in international action over the weekend though. Prop Rory Sutherland, who made his debut for the province in the win over Munster last month, was carted off the field late on in Scotland’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand yesterday.