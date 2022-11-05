Stuart McCloskey is getting his reward for some tough days and will show he belongs at this level with Ireland: Paul O’Connell

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey (centre) is all smiles as he joins Jack Conan, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Jonathan Sexton for the Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium

A late hamstring injury to Robbie Henshaw has led to Ulster centre McCloskey being promoted from the bench to the starting line-up for today’s clash with world champions South Africa in what will be the biggest game of his career.

The 30-year-old’s time with Ireland hasn’t always been smooth and this will be the first time he has played against a ‘Tier One’ nation since his debut against England more than six years ago.

“We’re very confident about Stuart,” confirmed the former skipper ahead of the game in the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm).

“I think Andy (Farrell) is obviously disappointed, and we’re all disappointed, on Robbie, he’s a world-class player, playing very well, but I think Stuart has had some tough days where he’s been up here training and a coach has had to have a conversation with him before the team is announced on Wednesday, and that’s happened an awful lot.

“He’s always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better and better as a player, never been disheartened. So it’s brilliant for us.”

One of the form players in Ireland through this World Cup cycle, O’Connell believes that, despite the loss of Henshaw, who was Man of the Series for the British and Irish Lions against these same Springboks, the inclusion of McCloskey in such a key game could stand to Ireland down the line.

“The whole Emerging Ireland tour, trying to get the game against New Zealand ‘A’, it’s all about getting competition for places,” he said.

“It’s all about getting people into the room so that all the players know who the competition is, all the players know they have a shot of getting picked and making it to the World Cup.

“So for Stuart to come in and play, it just broadens the group again for us and we’d be really confident in his ability and his smarts, the experience he has in that position. It’s a great replacement for us.”

Ireland coach Paul O'Connell has backed Stuart McCloskey to show his class

With five of McCloskey’s six caps having come in what were heavily rotated teams against lesser opposition, the Bangor native has little game experience of playing in between first-choice fly-half Johnny Sexton and starting outside centre Garry Ringrose but O’Connell is convinced McCloskey’s individual abilities can balance any lack of familiarity.

“We’re trying to win the game, we’re trying to get what we believe is our best team out on the field,” he said.

“There is a lot of feel to defending. Every team has a system, but you have to have feel within that system and the more you play together, the more you work together, the more you know one another, the easier that feel is.

“Robbie and Garry have played together a lot more, but Stu has the experience, he has the smarts to be able to come in and do a good job there.

“It’s a real big strength of Robert Baloucoune’s, I wouldn’t be an expert in the backfield or winger decision-making, but from what I’ve seen and what you hear the coaches speak about, that decision-making at the end of the line is a real big strength of Robert’s.

“Like a few of the other wingers then, he has the speed to fix things when things go wrong, so they are two really good players and it’s brilliant to have them in the team.”

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Ireland contingent are not the only players from Ravenhill in Test action this weekend.

New signing Rory Sutherland will win his 21st Scottish cap from the bench against Fiji in Murrayfield while former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen is set for a Samoa debut against Italy after requalifying for the country of his mother’s birth under new World Rugby regulations.