Stuart McCloskey – ‘It was hard to be upbeat when you’re feeling bad for Jacob Stockdale when he was rooming with me’

Finlay Bealham, left, and Stuart McCloskey during an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours

The highs and lows of sport were best summed up by Stuart McCloskey’s mixed emotions after he found out he had made Ireland’s World Cup squad.

While the Ulster centre was obviously delighted to get the nod by Andy Farrell, his room-mate wasn’t so lucky.

Four years ago, Jacob Stockdale was in McCloskey’s shoes as he travelled to Japan, but this time around, the winger hadn’t done enough in Farrell’s eyes to make the plane to France.

Stockdale is a friend as well as a team-mate of McCloskey’s, which is why he found himself in a tricky situation when Farrell told him the good news.

"We sort of found out through bad news for other guys, the guys who heard they weren't going,” McCloskey recalled.

“It's a process of deduction that there's only 33 left in Biarritz, that sort of thing.

"I was obviously ecstatic to get the nod but we also had that game against Samoa coming up, it was before the Samoa game, so it was just concentrating on that and it sort of took my mind off it.

“Then the few days we were home, it was nice to soak it in, see the family for a few days before we're hopefully away for a whack of time.

"I wasn't overly emotional. I'm not really a massively emotional person, but yeah it was nice to hear.

“It was strange, it was sort of mixed. I was rooming with Jacob at the time and Jacob obviously didn't get to go.

“It's hard to be very upbeat and positive when you're feeling bad for Jacob not going when he was rooming with me for the whole week. It was mixed but it's been a great pre-season and I'm happy to be here."

McCloskey (31) worked hard for his place in the World Cup squad, and he earned it on the back of a string of fine performances since he got his opportunity in last November’s win over South Africa.

Even if he faces stiff competition from Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw for the No 12 jersey, McCloskey is relishing the battle ahead.

"It's brilliant,” McCloskey said.

“I suppose it's something I didn't think I'd be able to do a couple of years ago but the last few years have been brilliant for me. It's been great coming here, it's a great group of lads over the whole pre-season.

“Everyone has enjoyed it here (in Tours) so far, it's a great spot, great facilities, and hopefully it stays that way."

"It will probably hit home more on Monday when we get into our proper match week schedule. We'll do the walkthroughs on Monday and get a fair idea of what the team is.

“Everyone is gearing towards that first game against Romania. Everyone is looking forward to getting started."

That sense of optimism is shared by McCloskey’s team-mate Tadhg Beirne, who is set to play at his second World Cup.

The Munster lock is now a key man in Farrell’s side, as he hailed the Ireland head coach’s emotional intelligence around including the players’ families on the World Cup journey.

"It's been great,” Beirne (31) said.

“The first glimpse we properly got to experience was when we took a week over to Portugal over the summer where Faz (Farrell) encouraged families to go over to Portugal and stay close by so we could spend as much time with them as we possibly could.

"When Faz announced the squad there, he was telling us we'd been in camp for 70 days before we even came here, so it's a long time to be away from family.

“The way he has integrated the families and encouraged them to come to the team hotel when they are here, it's just as long as we get our work done, they're more than welcome to come and be present with us as much as they possibly can.

“They've gone above and beyond for our partners where they've organised flights for them now for games, so we can't speak highly enough of how much they've helped our families over the course of the summer and especially for the World Cup now.

“It makes it a lot less stressful for us worrying about flights and trying to get them over here. It's a massive help and we can't thank them enough for that."

Like McCloskey, Beirne can’t wait for the tournament to begin, as Ireland gear up for Saturday’s opener against Romania in Bordeaux

"It's just excitement for the whole group,” he added.

“Getting on the plane is the first challenge, getting through pre-season in the best possible way we could.

"We're here now and it's just all focused on Romania first. We're really excited and the games can't come quick enough for us. We're mad to get stuck in."