Superb Nick Timoney display leads the way for Ireland as Ulster flanker downs Fiji with brace of tries

Ireland's Nick Timoney pulls away from Fiji's Sam Matavesi during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

A brace from Player of the Match Nick Timoney set Ireland on their way to a tenth straight Aviva Stadium victory as they overcame Fiji by a score of 35-17.

After last week's stirring performance against South Africa, this always seemed set to be a more low-key affair and Ireland's much-changed side lacked fluency for long periods against opposition who were shown three cards for a second game in a row.

But two tries from Timoney, and subsequent efforts from his Ulster team-mate Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen and Cian Healy, ensured the number one ranked side in the world were comfortable without being clinical after overcoming Fiji's fast start.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Teti Tela lined up a penalty a touch over ten metres into the Irish half but his effort sailed wide left.

It hardly proved a let off for Ireland, though. Andy Farrell's men would not have the ball in their hands again before they were under their own posts.

Moving the ball beautifully from right to left, Fiji worked Vinaya Habosi into space down the touchline and, while he flirted with touch, the 22-year-old kept it alive to create the two-on-one that saw his Super Rugby team-mate Kaleveti Ravouvou cut inside and over for the try.

The conversion, and the sight of Robbie Henshaw hobbling out of the game, compounded Ireland's nightmare start. For all the talk of Fijian discipline after last week's three yellow cards, Ireland's own penalty count was a concern as they tried to grab a foothold in the game.

After a quarter of an hour, they would belatedly put together a period of sustained pressure. With Timoney leading the charge, and another good carry in the build-up, it was the former who applied the finishing touch, burrowing over after Tadhg Beirne's close range pass.

Four minutes later, Ireland thought they were ahead only to see a try chalked off by the TMO. Having played such a big role in Timoney's try with a carry through Levani Botia, Kieran Treadwell tried to burst across the La Rochelle man again but he got his hand underneath the grounding.

Coming back for a line-out infringement that saw Manasa Saulo sin-binned, Ireland wouldn't have to wait long, the ensuing maul seeing Timoney emerge with the ball after Mathieu Raynal had signalled the score.

Fiji would add a penalty soon after but Ireland would take advantage of the extra man, attacking off a turnover before Jamison Gibson-Park's floated pass gave Robert Baloucoune the easiest of finishes.

While Fijian captain Waisea Nayacalevu's annoyance at the officiating was clear for all to see, the visitors' indiscipline was really to the fore in the second quarter as they reached double-digit penalties well before the half.

Despite being handed plenty of access to the opposing '22' Ireland couldn't add a fourth before the turn, Jack Conan being tackled into touch just before scoring in the corner the closest they'd come.

Five minutes after the restart and Fijian ill-discipline loomed all the larger when Tuisue was sent off for a tackle on Joey Carbery that was both without arms and high. As Carbery left the field, he was replaced by debutant Jack Crowley for the game's final 35 minutes.

Given their second-half struggles in recent Tests, it had never seemed likely that Fiji would reel in their hosts but the needless dismissal ensured there was little contest for the remainder of the game, despite Ireland's inability to put things away on the scoreboard.

Fijian replacement Api Ratuniyarawa would see yellow with half an hour remaining, leaving his side with 13 men for ten minutes, but Ireland's sloppiness in the opposing '22' was an increasing source of frustration in the home coaching box.

Twenty minutes into the second-half, just as Ratuniyarawa readied himself to return to the field, Ireland belatedly made the extra numbers count when Mack Hansen crossed in the corner.

Fiji replied only moments through Simione Kuruvoli to offer a reminder of how dangerous their high-risk, high-reward attack can be if only it were allied to greater discipline.

That flurry of action was not a precursor of better things, the contest becoming increasingly broken up before replacement prop Cian Healy rounded out the scoring with five minutes to go.

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below!