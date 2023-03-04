Table-topping Instonians look for win over Ballina to clinch Division 2C

Instonians' player-coach Paul Pritchard says his side is focused on the job at hand

Securing the Division 2C title early, along with the reward of automatic promotion, awaits Instonians today at Shaws Bridge when they host Ballina.

The expectation is that the hosts, who have racked up bonus point wins in all 14 rounds played so far, will reach their goal against the eighth-placed Connacht club and then focus on going through the whole AIL season – after today three rounds remain – in a similar fashion to how they have gone about their work up to now.

Not bad for a first season back in the senior ranks and the emphasis is very much on pushing on and playing quality rugby.

“The message is we have a job to do and if we do that we’ll have something at the end of it so we have to go out and do our jobs,” said player coach Paul Pritchard.

Another Ulster club sitting top, but without the breathing space Instonians have managed, are City of Armagh who are leading the way in 1B but by a point from Buccaneers.

Chris Parker’s side host St Mary’s College with more of the same required to keep them as the table’s pacesetters.

“Everything now is to keep winning and keeping ourselves up there,” said Parker who has Michael McDonald released but not the injured Shea O’Brien.

Also in 1B, ninth-placed Banbridge face a must-win encounter at UCC who are four points above them as the Rifle Park squad seek to escape the relegation play-off zone.

Bann should have Greg Jones, Rob Lyttle and James Humphreys all in their squad.

Malone, who are bottom and five behind Bann, take on Naas at Gibson Park with Aaron Sexton and Angus Curtis released by Ulster.

In 1A, Ballynahinch entertain Dublin University and the hosts have Cormac Izuchukwu and Matty Rea in their ranks.

It’s second against first when Queen’s University go to Blackrock College for what looks a crunch encounter for the students’ ambitions to win 2A.

Queen’s have Ireland U20 squad members Rory Telfer and Joe Hopes in their side though Charlie Irvine is out injured. Ballymena are at Nenagh.

In 2B, third-placed Rainey Old Boys are at Malahide while Dungannon, in fourth, host basement side Enniscorthy. Belfast Harlequins play leaders Greystones at Deramore.

Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Dublin University (k-o 4.00).

Division 1B: City of Armagh v St Marys College, Malone v Naas, UCC v Banbridge.

Division 2A: Blackrock College v Queen’s University, Nenagh v Ballymena.

Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Greystones, Dungannon v Enniscorthy, Malahide v Rainey.

Division 2C: Bruff v Bangor, Instonians v Ballina, Sundays Well v Omagh.