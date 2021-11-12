Tadhg Beirne on standby to start New Zealand clash as 'potential' positive Covid-19 case revealed in Ireland camp

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan is on standby for Ireland's clash with the All Blacks.

Ireland's plans for tomorrow's clash with the All Blacks have been hit by a potential Covid-19 outbreak in their camp.

As many as three players from the matchday squad could be forced to miss the game after the IRFU advised of a "potential positive case" from their latest round of PCR testing.

They are now doing additional tests after subsequent lateral flow tests returned negative today. Results are due later today, with the union looking to establish if it is a false positive.

Independent.ie understands that Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan is on standby to join the squad, suggesting there may be an issue among the No 2s.

Starter Rónan Kelleher was at the team's captain's run at the Aviva Stadium., although Rob Herring and Ian Henderson were absent.

Tadhg Beirne is believed to be on standby to start with Ryan Baird and Dan Sheehan potentially coming on to the bench

An IRFU statement read:

“A potential positive case has been identified in one person via the latest PCR testing carried out on the Ireland squad. Additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive.

“The entire Ireland squad and management have undergone additional lateral flow and PCR testing today. The lateral flow testing returned no positives and the PCR results are expected later today.

“As a precaution today’s planned Captain’s Run media briefing will be switched from in-person to virtual – details to follow.”

Further updates will follow later today.