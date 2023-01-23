That was more like what we need to look like going forward, admits Ulster coach Dan McFarland as losing streak ends

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland never lost faith that his side would soon produce the sort of performance that on Saturday night beat Sale and saw them book their place in the last-16 of the Champions Cup.

Coming into the crunch clash with the Premiership side, Ulster had lost six of their past seven, by far the worst stretch since McFarland took the helm in the summer of 2018.

Contained in that run were all three of their previous pool games, including a humbling 39-0 against last weekend’s opponents over in Manchester back in December.

While severe travel disruption always looked as if it had a significant part to play in that outlier of a result, few would have thought Ulster could recover from that chastening afternoon, as well as two defeats to La Rochelle, to still make the knock-outs of Europe’s top competition for a fourth time in five years.

But in this odd format, ultimately one win would prove enough and Ulster delivered in Ravenhill with a 22-11 victory over Alex Sanderson’s men that sets up another knock-out tie away to Leinster. Crucially for McFarland, he never saw his side’s commitment drop during their demoralising seven-week spell.

“We’ve been in a bit of a slump in terms of our own form but I don’t think we’re miles away,” he said. “But when you’ve been playing the quality of teams that we’ve been playing you end up losing a couple and it does definitely play on your mind.

“(But) You rely on your basics, you understand that you keep fighting, keep working hard, you keep playing for each other and when guys put their hand up like tonight you’ll find a performance at some point.”

In truth, the result couldn’t have been more timely, not only for ensuring safe passage into the Champions Cup knock-outs but also in rebuilding some confidence ahead of a key run that sees them welcome reigning URC champions the Stormers to Belfast on Friday night before three consecutive away games during the Six Nations window.

“It is important obviously,” said McFarland of finally generating some positive momentum.

“It’s important to give us the excitement of playing a round of 16 game but I think it’s probably more important that we’ll be able to look back at the performance and say that in defence we were banging them, in our attack we were really physical and produced some lightning quick ball.

“We weren’t able to produce over there and it’s been patchy at times in some of the other games in this period so I’ll probably take, and I know it sounds silly, but I’ll probably take more out of the way we played because I’ll be able to use that in our review and moving into the Six Nations period to say ‘yeah, look this is beginning to look more like what we needed to look like.’

“So fair play to the lads and fair play to the coaches. Our attack was really good and our defence was excellent and our forwards really stood up.”