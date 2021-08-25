‘The win is going to come’: New coach Neill Alcorn tips Ulster Women for a significant season

Returning to action after an absence of almost two years, new Ulster Women’s coach Neill Alcorn believes Saturday’s derby with Munster is the perfect opportunity to start a new chapter.

After the 2020 inter-pros were scrapped due to the pandemic, the northern province are still seeking a first win against one of their Irish rivals since 2012, a run that now stretches to 25 matches despite some close calls in recent years, most notably the one-point reverse to Connacht in August 2019.

Starting with Munster in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, followed by trips to Leinster and Connacht on successive weekends, Ulster will be considered underdogs in the series but with so much water having passed under the bridge since they last took the field, Alcorn senses his side are primed to pull off a shock or two in the coming weeks.

“It’s one of the questions you’re always going to get asked — is this the year that you get a win?” he admitted.

“For me, the big thing for us is that if we’re developing players and giving them the opportunity to build themselves and showcase themselves at provincial level and we’re getting more players in Irish jerseys then we’re doing the right things as a province.

“And since the last inter-pro we’ve had, Vicky Irwin has signed for Sale Sharks and we’ve had a few more join the Sevens circuit, so we’re doing the right things.

“The win is going to come, whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, it’s going to come.

“But to me, I’m really excited about this year and I’ve a really strong feeling about it.

“I’m not being biased, I definitely think that we’ll win one or two matches and what I’ve said to the players is that if you go into any game thinking that you’re not going to win then you might as well not turn up.

“The players are buzzing, they’re ready to go and the first game is a perfect opportunity to set our stall out.”

With this the women side’s first game at Kingspan Stadium since this same fixture in 2016, as well as the fact that all three clashes will be available to viewers on the BBC Sport NI website, there is a sense of a raised profile ahead of the campaign.

Conversely, though, it is likely that Alcorn will have to do without his biggest name players who are involved with the international sides.

Ulster Women’s coach Neill Alcorn

Two weeks ago it was belatedly confirmed that the rearranged qualifiers for the postponed World Cup would take place in Italy next month with Adam Griggs’ squad facing three games in 12 days for what is their penultimate chance to secure their spot in New Zealand next year.

The likes of Kathryn Dane, Neve Jones, Claire Boles and Brittany Hogan have been among those preparing for the games at camps in Dublin this summer with that latter pair on double duty as part of a five-strong Ulster contingent who returned to pre-season last week in preparation for the HSBC Women’s World Sevens Series.

Alcorn, though, sees their expected absence as an opportunity for some of those same up and comers the former Malone man saw when he was working with the province’s under-age sides, believing that the fresh impetus as well as the long wait for a game in the white jersey has forged a new energy in the squad who have been training at Newforge in recent months.

“We’ve been very fortunate in that there’s been a lot of good work done with the Under-18s and they’ve been doing really well so we’re coming into a really nice place,” he said.

“It’s great to see so many players representing Ireland and that gives other players the opportunity to come through, girls who have been in the 18s, the 19s and the 20s or girls that have maybe been about (the squad) but just haven’t got the chance.

“This is a year to give everyone a really good run at it and that’s really exciting.

“It’s a bit of a different atmosphere this year but everyone has really bought into it. Rugby got pulled away from them for 18 months so it’s a fresh start for everyone.

“We’ve got a couple of new caps and everyone is buzzing for it. It’s really exciting and it’s been really enjoyable.

“We look at it as the big thing with us is that we’re really trying to build a culture within Ulster Rugby.

“We have a number of players away with Ireland but we want to have as many players as we can representing the national teams.

“If players are released then we have to look at how they get the right quality (of training) to be preparing for a World Cup and all the players agree on that.

“We’ve gone into it thinking that we have the players that we have and if people get released then we’ll look at it at the time but the main thing is that we build that culture within the squad that helps players get those opportunities.”