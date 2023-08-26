‘There was a lot of weird stuff going on’ – Andy Farrell likely to include walking wounded in final World Cup squad

Conor Murray goes over to score his side's second try during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne

The last time Ireland were in Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne they left fretting over the fitness of Brian O’Driscoll ahead of the 2007 World Cup.

This time there is huge concern over Cian Healy, who was helped from the field in the first half as Ireland struggled to see off Samoa 17-13 in the last warm-up game before the World Cup.

Healy appeared to sustain a calf injury in a collapsed scrum. He reappeared later on the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Keith Earls was named to start, but withdrew early in the day with what was described as “a niggle.” Jimmy O’Brien also went off with a shoulder injury, while Robbie Henshaw stayed on the field despite needing strapping on an ankle injury.

“He struggled to get off the field. We’ll get it assessed first thing in the morning,” said Andy Farrell.

Given Healy looked in huge trouble when being carted off ahead of the Test series in New Zealand last summer, there will be some hope of a rapid recovery. As it stands, he is expected to be named alongside Andrew Porter and Dave Kilcoyne in the loosehead contingent when Farrell names his 33-man squad on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Loughman replaced Healy and is in pole position if Healy doesn’t recover in time. Leinster loosehead Michael Milne, who had a storming second half to last season, is not expected to be fit for Leinster until their friendly against Munster, the night before Ireland’s opening World Cup game against Romania.

On a very difficult night for rugby Ireland struggled to get over the line against a hugely physical Samoa side.

“We’ll take that and move on,” added Farrell. “There was great learnings for us. There was a lot of weird stuff going on and we were contributing to that. We played against a bloody good side in Samoa, good players well coached, and we found a way to win.

“We’ll have a bit of a get-together with our families when we get home and then a few days off. We’ll bounce into Tours on Thursday ready to go.”

Ireland go to the World Cup having been the top-ranked side in the world throughout this calendar year stringing together a record 13 wins in a row.

“That stadium is tough the way the crowd are on top of you and there was a lot of Samoan support out there,” said Ireland’s man of the match Conor Murray.

“It was a good test — we would have liked to play a little bit better but the way we stuck together like a proper team was pleasing.”

Murray admitted that Ireland have “plenty to review” after the team’s come-from-behind 17-13 victory.

This followed a game that opened up with O’Brien bursting over for a try and Jack Crowley converting. The Pacific Island nation hit back and ended up with a six-point lead in the second half before Ireland responded with Murray and Rob Herring scoring tries.

“We were ready for it. We knew that the conditions were going to be difficult,” Murray looked back.

“First half, we did a few good things. We said that at half-time we were doing a few things well, but we struggled to get a foothold in the game.

“Samoa are a brilliant side when you give them loose ball. We probably coughed up too many loose balls and too many turnovers. They will punish you. Credit to them.

“We probably left a few chances out there, particularly from set-pieces in the first half. We got into their 22 a couple of times but didn’t manage to execute for whatever reason. We’re usually a lot better in those areas. If a few of those come off, it is a different game.

“Credit to Samoa, they stuck in and really made us fight for the win today. We can be really happy [with] the way we ground it out. We dig deep for each other. We got the result and we will have plenty to review on Monday.”

Murray puts the performance down to good work by Samoa, as opposed to nerves from the Ireland players on the eve of Andy Farrell announcing the World Cup squad.

“That is when you get injured, when you are nervous. You try to mind yourself,” he explained.

“Look, like I said, we played Samoa a number of times during my career and they are always a tough test. We have the utmost respect for them and they brought a serious game today. Lads really played their hearts out.

“Like I said, we have a lot to review on Monday. We ground it out and got the win, but it was a tough day.”