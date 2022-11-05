‘There was a massive thud, it was like facing a hundred flashbulbs all going off at once’: Irish rugby stars recall being caught up in IRA bombing

Irish rugby stars David Irwin, Nigel Carr and Philip Rainey recall for John Scally the day 35 years ago they got caught up in IRA bombing that killed High Court judge Lord Gibson and his wife

Lord Justice Gibson's car was blown up by the IRA on the Killeen Road near the border in 1987

John Scally Sat 5 Nov 2022 at 08:00