Tom O’Toole hailed as ‘exceptional’ after Ireland deal with upheaval to smash Argentina

When the day dawned at the Aviva Stadium, neither Tadhg Beirne nor Peter O’Mahony believed they were starting the game. Ryan Baird wasn’t to be involved at all. Nick Timoney wasn’t even in Dublin.

Such is the smoothness with which Ireland have negotiated this autumn though, that by the time the final whistle arrived in this record victory over Argentina the upheaval in the build-up was nothing more than a foot-note.

While Ireland did fall behind 7-0, that was to be the only blot on their otherwise pristine copybook. From that point on, through seven tries, six conversions and two penalties, this was a decisive crushing of an increasingly demoralised opponent.

There may not have been the same fluidity in attack that so characterised the victory over Japan to open this 100% November set but, as Ireland took what was given to them, this game provided a fitting bookend.

Indeed, while it had been seven tries from backs in that huge victory over the Brave Blossoms, this almost equally bloated winning margin was the product of seven scores from the forwards.

Against a very different type of opponent, Ireland found a different way to win. In doing so, they have consolidated the notion that the last eight months have forged a squad with considerably fewer holes.

“Jack Conan just felt a little something in his quad yesterday and we gave him until this morning to see how he felt when he woke up,” explained Farrell of the late-changes.

“We thought he would be okay but he wasn’t so at a quarter to eight this morning, Nick Timoney got the call to come back down from Belfast. It just shows the strength of the group that he is covering six, seven, and eight and can do it seamlessly.

"Pete (O'Mahony) comes off the bench to play the full game and ends up captaining the side and has a stormer. The most pleasing part is the cohesion we showed as a group.

“To give you an example of today, Tadhg Beirne is covering second-row and then 6, 7, and 8 this morning.

“All of a sudden, he’s back into the second row and he’s not called lineouts all week. Yet he was calling lineouts today as well today and our lineout was 100 percent for the first time in quite some time. It just shows the way that these lads are coming in.”

This game, and this autumn, certainly give the feeling of strength across the board.

Tadhg Furlong’s performance again offered a reminder of his virtually unique set of skills but what a boon it must be for Farrell to see the Leinsterman’s previous deputy Andrew Porter excel at this level having been returned to the other side of the scrum.

With Iain Henderson ruled out on the very cusp of kick-off with a hamstring strain picked up in the warm-up, Tadhg Beirne’s efforts again showed that, along with James Ryan, Ireland have three top-class operators for two spots in the second-row.

Ryan Baird, only into the match-day ‘23’ thanks to the quad injury sustained by Jack Conan, showed a different skillset again with one gallop up the sideline when it seemed only the speedster Robert Baloucoune was able to keep pace.

The Leinster lock, the first replacement called upon when James Ryan departed with a head knock, led an impressive charge from the substitutes. With the hosts 27-7 ahead not long into the second-half at a time when Argentina’s discipline was deserting them, Farrell was able to take a long look at some of his younger fringe players. Craig Casey, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Harry Byrne all contributed to a maintaining of the pace at a time when intensity could have dropped under the circumstances.

“Those lads thoroughly deserved their chance and it wasn’t just the young lads,” reminded Farrell.

“You guys will focus on the young lads and that we’re building nicely with a bit of depth but look at Cian Healy when he came on, look at the experience of Earlsie (Keith Earls) and what he brings to the bench. Pete has been on the bench a couple of times as well and has been exceptional when he comes on, so it’s a squad thing.

“Those lads that you talk about deserved a big block of time. I thought they were exceptional.

“The two halfbacks came on and sped the game up. It’s there for all to see. Dan comes on and hits nine out of nine (line-outs) and looks such a presence with ball in hand and linespeed defensively as well, so that’s great.

“Ryan Baird wasn’t playing until 8 o’clock this morning and seamlessly comes on and has a few big moments as well.

“Tom O’Toole has been around the group for a good while and he has grown massively in maturity as far as his scrummaging is concerned, first and foremost, but in and around the group just as an Irish rugby player.

“I’m so pleased for him because he has been patient enough learning his trade. It’s a tough old position, tighthead, for a young kid and he was exceptional when he came on as well, nice and composed.”

By the time Ireland reconvenes, there will be very different challenges to face. As the again impressive Josh van der Flier noted in his post-game comments, the next few months will involve plenty of derbies for this team to take lumps out of each other. Injuries to what suddenly has the look of settled squad are a sad inevitability.

Meanwhile, as plenty of other results around the place this month have shown, the unique challenges of touring in times of Covid-19 have given these north versus south battles the impression that perhaps the visitors’ seasons have gone on a week or two too long.

In contrast, Ireland’s next game can’t come soon enough.