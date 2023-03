Prop looking no further than Connacht clash

In the queue: Tom O’Toole has started Ulster’s last three games and is looking forward to possibly doing the same this week. Credit: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Although both have only briefly concurrently been available for Ireland over the past 12 months, until recently the presence of Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter would have presented the most sizeable of roadblocks to the Test aspirations of any Irish tight-head.