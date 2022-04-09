Toulouse 20 Ulster 26 ratings: Robert Baloucoune shines with hat-trick in France as province take lead back to Belfast

Man of the Match Robert Baloucoune after scoring a hat-trick for Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first leg win over Toulouse (David Rogers/Getty Images)

An incredible game of rugby in France as Ulster walked away with a 26-20 win over defending champions Toulouse in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie.

Understandably, all the plaudits went to hat-trick hero Robert Baloucoune, but there were also some impactful performances in the back row and off the bench for the visitors.

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict on who impressed at the Stadium de Toulouse...

Starting line-up

Michael Lowry – 8

Running well as usual and slotted a very nice 50/22 to instil confidence in those around him. Solid and always looked dangerous if on the ball.

Robert Baloucoune – 9

Not the worst return was it? He’s a finisher and a hat-trick of tries did very nicely indeed. That wasn’t all as he put in some really key hits too.

James Hume – 8

A big work-rate with a sharp break up the middle and won a super breakdown penalty too. Then there were some really good work for two of Baloucoune’s tries.

Stuart McCloskey – 8

He pulled off an early and vital turnover and was on hand for an important clear-up in the backfield. Strong break and assist for Baloucoune’s second.

Ben Moxham – N/A

He was taken out in the air by Juan Cruz Mallia which led to an early red for Toulouse and didn’t return from his 10th minute HIA.

Billy Burns – 7

Super touch from penalty leads helps create first try. But skinned by Ntamack and there was a badly missed penalty to touch. Big late tackle on Ntmack though.

John Cooney – 7

It wasn’t all that he would have wanted with messy rucks and lost lineouts, but the kicking from hand and tee went well and Dupont was kept quiet.

Eric O’Sullivan – 7

Had an early carry but this led to the first penalty due to lack of support. He mixed things up with some decent work in the loose and worked hard in the tight.

Rob Herring – 8

Very busy on both sides of the ball and won a tremendous turnover near his own line when Ulster needed it. The lineouts were a problem, but he was so industrious.

Marty Moore – 8

Good carries for Baloucoune’s score but was penalised at the scrum at the end of the half. His last act was to help win a hugely significant scrum penalty.

Alan O’Connor – 7

Target men for two lineouts in Toulouse’s 22 which led to nothing, but he was his reliable self, putting in the work and performing some of the vital grunt.

Iain Henderson – 7

Great rip on Holmes but ended up a penalty against him. The main lineout target – they didn’t all go well – and the skipper took responsibility for some big moments.

Marcus Rea – 7

Made a nuisance of himself but this was no easy task against Toulouse’s physicality and their muscular counter-rucking but put in a big shift defensively.

Nick Timoney – 8

Good work for a first half turnover but was pinged for being off his feet in a key looking attack. Never slackened his work-rate though with the pressure on at the end.

Duane Vermuelen – 7

Helped Timoney win a turnover and then got one for himself. There were a few carries as well but the pace seemed to get to him towards the end.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Herring, 79 mins) – N/A

Andy Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 53 mins) – 8

Good try and great impact

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 49 mins) – 7

Showed up in the loose

Kieran Treadwell (for O’Connor, 53 mins) – 8

Made a significant impact

Jordi Murphy (for Rea, 53 mins) – 7

Some useful incursions

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 71 mins) – 6

Mostly on the back foot

Luke Marshall (for McCloskey, 49 mins) – 7

Nailed Dupont really well

Rob Lyttle (for Moxham, 10 mins) – 8

Did some sterling work