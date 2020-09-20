Toulouse v Ulster ratings: who emerged with their head held high as the province's season came to an end?
It wasn't to be for Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final as they fell to a 36-8 defeat to Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.
Michael Sadlier takes a look at who came out with their head held high and who was off-colour in the loss that ended Ulster's season...
Michael Lowry
Switched to out-half early on he brought commitment and decent variety but was turned over too easily and was also punished for rightly forcing the play. 6
Rob Lyttle
Just didn’t get enough of the ball and the main memory is him trying to reach Huget after Lowry’s over-ambitious cross-kick which led to Ahki’s score. 3
James Hume
Shipped what looked like an early ‘stinger’ but he recovered and put in some good work though there were too many errors as the game wore on. 5
Stuart McCloskey
With Coetzee out so much fell to him and it was a hard old slog with him even being bounced by Kolbe before leaving the action early. 4
Jacob Stockdale
A bit of a horror show whether on the wing or at full-back. Rather easily stepped by Kolbe for his brace and there were ugly looking knock-ons. 3
Billy Burns
A very neat early break and his last act was a key tackle on Dupont before having to go off early with a leg issue. Losing him was costly. 5
John Cooney
Restored to the side and clearly eager to show up his stint on the wing was his most notable contribution, saving a try and scoring one as well. 5
Jack McGrath
He was left to flail at Kolbe for the South African’s second though hardly to blame for the score. The scrums were solid but it wasn’t memorable. 4
Rob Herring
Had a quiet game by his standards and just when you expected him to appear on the back of a maul for a try, Ulster were driven backwards. 5
Marty Moore
Anchored the scrum for over an hour and there was one neat pass from a ruck and a half-stop on Dupont. Not a vintage effort though. 4
Alan O’Connor
This was strangely lacking when it came to his usual work-rate and ability to go toe-to-toe with the opposition. The game was maybe just too loose. 3
Iain Henderson
Some occasional glimpses of his quality with some rumbles and steals but isolated incidents were never going to be enough and Ulster just didn’t have the power. 5
Sean Reidy
No real surprise that he topped the tackle count but was turned over near the Toulouse line and there were some rather alarming defensive misreads. 4
Jordi Murphy
Ulster’s back-row didn’t function as a unit and the sight of him butchering a pass on an all too rare scoring chance was a big moment. 4
Nick Timoney
The game was notably fast and loose which should have suited him but he made precious little impact when either on the front or back-foot. 3
Replacements
Matt Faddes (for Burns, 15mins) 4
Matthew Rea (for Timoney, 42mins) 3
Eric O’Sullivan (for McGrath, 46mins) 3
Sam Carter (for O’Connor, 46mins) 3
Alby Mathewson (for McCloskey, 51mins) 3
Kieran Treadwell (for Henderson, 56mins) 4
John Andrew (for Herring, 62mins) 3
Ross Kane (for Moore, 62mins) 2