Toulouse v Ulster ratings: who emerged with their head held high as the province's season came to an end?

Michael Lowry

Michael Sadlier

It wasn't to be for Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final as they fell to a 36-8 defeat to Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.

Michael Sadlier takes a look at who came out with their head held high and who was off-colour in the loss that ended Ulster's season...

Michael Lowry

Switched to out-half early on he brought commitment and decent variety but was turned over too easily and was also punished for rightly forcing the play. 6

Rob Lyttle

Just didn’t get enough of the ball and the main memory is him trying to reach Huget after Lowry’s over-ambitious cross-kick which led to Ahki’s score. 3

James Hume

Shipped what looked like an early ‘stinger’ but he recovered and put in some good work though there were too many errors as the game wore on. 5

Stuart McCloskey

With Coetzee out so much fell to him and it was a hard old slog with him even being bounced by Kolbe before leaving the action early. 4

Jacob Stockdale

A bit of a horror show whether on the wing or at full-back. Rather easily stepped by Kolbe for his brace and there were ugly looking knock-ons. 3

Billy Burns

A very neat early break and his last act was a key tackle on Dupont before having to go off early with a leg issue. Losing him was costly. 5

John Cooney

Restored to the side and clearly eager to show up his stint on the wing was his most notable contribution, saving a try and scoring one as well. 5

Jack McGrath

He was left to flail at Kolbe for the South African’s second though hardly to blame for the score. The scrums were solid but it wasn’t memorable. 4

Rob Herring

Had a quiet game by his standards and just when you expected him to appear on the back of a maul for a try, Ulster were driven backwards. 5

Marty Moore

Anchored the scrum for over an hour and there was one neat pass from a ruck and a half-stop on Dupont. Not a vintage effort though. 4

Alan O’Connor

This was strangely lacking when it came to his usual work-rate and ability to go toe-to-toe with the opposition. The game was maybe just too loose. 3

Iain Henderson

Some occasional glimpses of his quality with some rumbles and steals but isolated incidents were never going to be enough and Ulster just didn’t have the power. 5

Sean Reidy

No real surprise that he topped the tackle count but was turned over near the Toulouse line and there were some rather alarming defensive misreads. 4

Jordi Murphy

Ulster’s back-row didn’t function as a unit and the sight of him butchering a pass on an all too rare scoring chance was a big moment. 4

Nick Timoney

The game was notably fast and loose which should have suited him but he made precious little impact when either on the front or back-foot. 3

Replacements

Matt Faddes (for Burns, 15mins) 4

Matthew Rea (for Timoney, 42mins) 3

Eric O’Sullivan (for McGrath, 46mins) 3

Sam Carter (for O’Connor, 46mins) 3

Alby Mathewson (for McCloskey, 51mins) 3

Kieran Treadwell (for Henderson, 56mins) 4

John Andrew (for Herring, 62mins) 3

Ross Kane (for Moore, 62mins) 2