Toulouse v Ulster ratings: who emerged with their head held high as the province's season came to an end?

It wasn't to be for Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final as they fell to a 36-8 defeat to Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in France.

Michael Sadlier takes a look at who came out with their head held high and who was off-colour in the loss that ended Ulster's season...

-

Michael Lowry

Switched to out-half early on he brought commitment and decent variety but was turned over too easily and was also punished for rightly forcing the play. 6

Rob Lyttle

Just didn’t get enough of the ball and the main memory is him trying to reach Huget after Lowry’s over-ambitious cross-kick which led to Ahki’s score. 3

James Hume

Shipped what looked like an early ‘stinger’ but he recovered and put in some good work though there were too many errors as the game wore on. 5

Stuart McCloskey

With Coetzee out so much fell to him and it was a hard old slog with him even being bounced by Kolbe before leaving the action early. 4

Jacob Stockdale

A bit of a horror show whether on the wing or at full-back. Rather easily stepped by Kolbe for his brace and there were ugly looking knock-ons. 3

Billy Burns

A very neat early break and his last act was a key tackle on Dupont before having to go off early with a leg issue. Losing him was costly. 5

John Cooney

Restored to the side and clearly eager to show up his stint on the wing was his most notable contribution, saving a try and scoring one as well. 5

Jack McGrath

He was left to flail at Kolbe for the South African’s second though hardly to blame for the score. The scrums were solid but it wasn’t memorable. 4

Rob Herring

Had a quiet game by his standards and just when you expected him to appear on the back of a maul for a try, Ulster were driven backwards. 5

Marty Moore

Anchored the scrum for over an hour and there was one neat pass from a ruck and a half-stop on Dupont. Not a vintage effort though. 4

Alan O’Connor

This was strangely lacking when it came to his usual work-rate and ability to go toe-to-toe with the opposition. The game was maybe just too loose. 3

Iain Henderson

Some occasional glimpses of his quality with some rumbles and steals but isolated incidents were never going to be enough and Ulster just didn’t have the power. 5

Sean Reidy

No real surprise that he topped the tackle count but was turned over near the Toulouse line and there were some rather alarming defensive misreads. 4

Jordi Murphy

Ulster’s back-row didn’t function as a unit and the sight of him butchering a pass on an all too rare scoring chance was a big moment. 4

Nick Timoney

The game was notably fast and loose which should have suited him but he made precious little impact when either on the front or back-foot. 3

Replacements

Matt Faddes (for Burns, 15mins) 4

Matthew Rea (for Timoney, 42mins) 3

Eric O’Sullivan (for McGrath, 46mins) 3

Sam Carter (for O’Connor, 46mins) 3

Alby Mathewson (for McCloskey, 51mins) 3

Kieran Treadwell (for Henderson, 56mins) 4

John Andrew (for Herring, 62mins) 3

Ross Kane (for Moore, 62mins) 2