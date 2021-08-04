Tributes as ex-Ulster Branch President Joe Eagleson passes away

Tributes have been paid after the passing of Joe Eagleson, a former Ulster Branch President.

A part of the Grosvenor team who famously beat a touring Stade Francais side in 1969, Eagleson represented Ulster Juniors before making his name in rugby administration.

Eagleson, whose daughter Karen represented Ireland, held a variety of roles in the organisation including Branch President, Honorary Secretary and Fixtures Secretary.

His time involved in Ulster was one of spectacular growth for the northern province as they got to grips with the onset of professionalism that had been introduced worldwide in the previous decade.

While Ulster won the European Cup with a smattering of part-time players in 1999, the start of the new century was a time of modernisation.

Part of Eagleson’s remit at the time was to act as an intermediary between the organisation and the local residents while the redevelopment of Ravenhill was in its earliest stages, while he was also involved in key decisions like the hiring of Alan Solomons as head coach.

In 2006 he was awarded an MBE for public service owing to his work in the role as Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Ulster, while four years later his contribution to Ulster was recognised with a Special Merit Award.

“Such sad news - Joe gave so much to the Branch over the years and will always be held in the highest regard,” said current Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie on Twitter, while his sentiment was shared by Willie Anderson.

“A great person in every way. Will be sadly missed,” posted the former Ulster and Ireland skipper, who also served as Academy coach.