Ulster 19-38 Leinster ratings: Baloucoune and McCloskey stand out but province's PRO14 hopes end
Ulster's Guinness PRO14 season is effectively over after they were beaten by Leinster at Kingspan Stadium, ending their hopes of reaching the Final.
There were five yellow cards and a red card in Belfast in a crazy game, but there were still some strong displays from an Ulster perspective in defeat.
Here, Michael Sadlier looks at who stood out...
Starting XV
Michael Lowry - 6
Hit high by Toner which led to a yellow card and then there was a trademark break. Did well to save a try and then finished the game at out-half.
Robert Baloucoune - 7
His first start this season and scored an electric try and then another superb one got him over though it was ruled out. Always looked dangerous.
James Hume - 6
There was an early break and then some terrific footwork at the end of the half which so nearly got Ulster a vital breakthrough. Replaced in the second half.
Stuart McCloskey - 7
Again back from his Ireland camp duties and lovely hands in the run up to Baloucoune’s try. Then there was the yellow card but hit back with a great poach.
Jacob Stockdale - 6
Couldn’t hold Madigan’s early cross-kick and then pulled off a terrific tackle on O'Brien though Leinster still scored. Really needed more involvement in the game.
Ian Madigan - 5
Clearly keen to spread the ball to the edges, but then the whole complexion of the game changed and he was taken off after putting in a brave tackle.
John Cooney - 6
Some of his kicking from hand was ill-timed but pulled off a great tackle on Luke McGrath though Leinster still scored. Fought on before being replaced by Mathewson.
Eric O’Sullivan - 5
Smashed by Van der Flier that may have resulted in the knock which led to his early departure though he then did bravely return after Coetzee withdrew.
John Andrew - 5
Produced a lovely assist for Baloucoune’s try but then as the half slipped away from Ulster it was a real struggle and the hooker didn’t return after half-time.
Tom O’Toole - 5
Only his second Ulster start this season, there was a great drive for Coetzee’s score. There were other carries and he also had to go the full 80 minutes.
Alan O’Connor - 6
He really wanted to put it up to his home province and never wavered in his total commitment. Took over as skipper after Murphy was taken off.
Kieran Treadwell - 5
Wonderful off-load for Baloucoune’s try but then couldn’t put in the performance he was hoping for as Ulster were left reeling by Leinster’s ruthlessness.
Nick Timoney - 6
Some nice lineout work in the lead-up to Coetzee’s score and then a lot of back-foot stuff. Thoroughly deserved his try late on in the game.
Jordi Murphy - 4
The skipper could do little to stem the blue tide which must have been hugely frustrating against his home province. Was subbed in the second half.
Marcell Coetzee - 5
Back again from injury, he was done for an early penalty before nailing try number nine with a close-in drive for the line. However, he left after breaking down.
Replacements
Adam McBurney (for Andrew, half-time) - 5
Big hit on O’Reilly as his first involvement
Andrew Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 25 mins) - 3
Lasted just a few minutes before his red card
Marty Moore (for O’Sullivan, 61 mins) - 6
Had to fill in at loosehead prop
Cormac Izuchukwu (for Treadwell, 50 mins) - 5
Also saw yellow late on
Sean Reidy (for Murphy, 50 mins) - 6
Did some good work as usual
Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 71 mins) - 3
Had no real impact on the game
Stewart Moore (for Hume, 60 mins) - 6
Came so close to scoring twice
Rob Lyttle (for Madigan, 50 mins) - 5
Neat feet as usual but no scores