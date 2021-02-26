Ulster 21-7 Ospreys ratings: Timoney the pick of the bunch as province pick up win over Welsh visitors

Ulster made it back-to-back wins since the break with a 21-7 win over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium but failed to pick up the bonus point in the victory.

Nick Timoney was in fine form again for the province as he played a key role in the win, while there were some other strong displays within the squad in Belfast.

Michael Sadlier takes a look at who else stood out...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry - 6

Was looking for another high profile effort and certainly looked dangerous when he got on the ball. He finished up the game at out-half.

Rob Lyttle - 6

After having little to do in Scotstoun, his pass to Hume led to the penalty try, he was over three times only for them all to be ruled out.

James Hume - 6

Eighth straight game at outside centre he was rattled too before settling in and putting in much better body of work in both attack and defence.

Stuart McCloskey - 6

Back again from Ireland camp this was a battle royal. Won a great turnover though and though fought hard it was a tough night.

Jacob Stockdale - 6

Returned after his knock in early January and a great take with his first touch. Great hit on Dan Evans and break out of defence and played the opening half.

Ian Madigan - 5

Second successive start with Billy Burns away, but gifted the Ospreys the opening score. Then there was a poor pass. Improved in the second half.

John Cooney - 6

It wasn’t a great first half but then it wasn’t for anyone. His run outside Timoney brought a way back. But there was some sloppy stuff and departed early.

Andrew Warwick - 4

His third start in seven games he’s played this term, there were knock-ons and penalty concessions in the scrum. A notable good drive in the second half.

John Andrew - 6

Couldn’t get a grip on Gareth Thomas on one charge, but made a good run off a lineout. Then got his fifth try of the season from a driving maul.

Marty Moore - 4

About to turn 30, Ulster’s workhorse prop was involved with a few hits but he too was penalised at the scrum and seemed to be struggling.

Alan O’Connor - 6

It’s a rarity when he’s not inked in as a starter and he was nearly always on hand for a big tackle though he will be disappointed.

Kieran Treadwell - 5

Has made it known how much he enjoys home games, but was pinged early for a penalty. Missed some tackles but some decent passing.

Greg Jones - 4

His fourth start of the season but there were some errors. One critical tackle on Webb but then got in the way in a rate Ulster attack.

Jordi Murphy - 6

Leading the side for the second week running and did well to plug some gaps in that opening half. Kept going to the end on a difficult evening.

Nick Timoney - 7

Moved across to number eight for the missing Coetzee and made an early impression with a vital turnover and drive. His run created Cooney’s try.

Replacements

Adam McBurney (for Andrew, 65 mins) - 5

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 50 mins) - 6

Ross Kane (for Moore, 50 mins) - 5

Cormac Izuchukwu (for Treadwell, 65 mins) - 5

Sean Reidy (for Jones, 50 mins) - 7

Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 58 mins) - 6

Matt Faddes (for Madigan, 72 mins) - 5

Robert Baloucoune (for Stockdale, half-time) - 6