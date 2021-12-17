Ulster 27 Northampton 22 ratings: Nick Timoney continues fine form in bonus-point European win

Ulster continued their winning momentum with a 27-22 bonus-point victory over Northampton Saints at Kingspan Stadium to go two from two in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Nick Timoney won the official man of the match, but James Hume and Mike Lowry impressed in the backs, as did Marty Moore in the forwards.

Adam McKendry gives his assessment on who he thought did well at Kingspan Stadium.

Starting XV

Mike Lowry - 8

He may be wanting to play fly-half but performances like these make him only the more likely to stay at full-back. So elusive in attack.

Craig Gilroy - 7

Even he will admit that he was lucky to get his try, but this was certainly one of the winger's better performances this season.

James Hume - 8

Set up McIlroy's score with a deft chip, rock solid in defence and played with his heart on his sleeve throughout. Andy Farrell, are you watching?

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Had a barnstorming start to the game, continuing his recent form, before having to depart injured and Ulster's attack was never the same without him.

Ethan McIlroy - 8

Up to now hasn't had that lightning moment with ball in hand, but delivered one and then some with his try. Outstanding individual display out wide.

Billy Burns - 7

Looked assured with the boot and timed his pass perfectly for Herring's first try. This was a performance to build off, needs more like it.

John Cooney - 8

Pulled the strings from scrum-half, keeping the Saints guessing with some nice varied kicks throughout. Fortunately wasn't punished for that uncharacteristic first half conversion miss.

Andrew Warwick - 7

Another very solid night for the loosehead, who continues to thrive with regular game time. Had one particularly strong carry just before he was replaced.

Rob Herring - 7

Fantastic line for his try and was always up for the fight in the physical areas of the game. Was perfect at the set-piece too.

Marty Moore - 8

The beneficiary of all the little tip passes but is always in the right place. Had Alex Waller in his pocket at the scrum too.

Alan O'Connor - 7

Did the dog work in the loose while Henderson did the flashier stuff. Always a reliable figure in the Ulster second row, another workhorse performance.

Iain Henderson - 7

Got through a lot of work in his first game back but seeing him limp off so early in the second half is a concern.

Marcus Rea - 7

Grew into the game a lot more in the second half and came up with a couple of big turnovers. Tackle technique needs a little work.

Nick Timoney - 8

Had a quiet first half but roared into life after the interval. Utilised the space superbly well and provided the spark for Ulster to seal the win.

Duane Vermeulen - 7

Came up with a couple of massive turnovers that were close to game winners late in the second half. Still growing into his new team but not bad so far.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 55 mins) - 6

Jack McGrath (for Warwick, 61 mins) - 5

Tom O'Toole (for M Moore, 57 mins) - 6

Kieran Treadwell (for Henderson, 48 mins) - 6

Sam Carter (for O'Connor, 66 mins) - 5

Nathan Doak (unused)

Stewart Moore (for McCloskey, 19 mins) - 6

Greg Jones (for Rea, 73 mins) - 5