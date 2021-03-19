Ulster 49-3 Zebre ratings: Treadwell stands out as province end season with crazy seven-try victory

Ulster ended their Guinness PRO14 season with a topsy-turvy seven-try victory over Zebre at Kingspan Stadium in an incredible match.

Kieran Treadwell was named man of the match, while there were some strong displays from the tee for John Cooney and Michael Lowry, and David McCann had a good outing.

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict on who did well...

Starting XV

Ethan McIlroy - 5

Really sharp on the counter he looked really eager to be involved though he was unable to get on the scoresheet which will have been frustrating.

Robert Baloucoune - 7

Only his third game back, there was some skilful handing from a Cooney chip and terrified Zebre every time he got the ball. Then his try.

James Hume - 7

Rested for the Dragons game he played a key role in Lowry’s first half score and was a threat throughout with some strong running.

Stewart Moore - 6

Two tries last week but knocked on the kick-off reception and then there were other errors and he missed Lyttle with a pass though there were good moments.

Rob Lyttle - 6

Took Bruno out in the air but, as usual, he looked dangerous when on the ball and finally got the try he so badly wanted in the second half.

Michael Lowry - 7

Another outing at 10 and was stepped early on but scored a terrific try from a move where he handled three times. Heavily involved again in the second half.

John Cooney - 7

Shipped an elbow to the face which led to the red card. Involved in Lowry’s try he also surged forward for Murphy’s and kicked four from four conversions.

Eric O’Sullivan - 6

Great carry from under his own posts when Ulster were under the cosh. Worked hard and then, as with Moore, departed early in the second half.

John Andrew - 6

Six tries so far this season and got his seventh from, yes, another maul. Showed some good hands and also removed with bigger things in mind.

Marty Moore - 5

His 15th start of the season, he was solid and then there was no scrummaging as the game went uncontested. Was taken off with Quins in mind.

Cormac Izuchukwu - 6

A first start for the impressive 21-year-old there was some strong carrying which displayed his notable athleticism from what wasn’t a bad 52 minutes of action.

Kieran Treadwell - 7

His fifth consecutive start, there was some great covering from a Zebre hack through. Had a storming game full of support play and physicality.

Sean Reidy - 6

His fourth game back after injury and got stuck in as usual and with the game all but done he too made way with Matty Rea coming on.

Jordi Murphy - 7

Leading the side again after last week’s break, he ran over for the bonus point score and then scrambled over from a maul as Ulster eased to victory.

David McCann - 7

Starting at number eight he had an early drive and looked keen to throw offloads. Put in a really strong effort defensively as well.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Andrew, 52 mins) - 6

Callum Reid (for O’Sullivan, 44 mins) - 5

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 44 mins) - 5

Alan O’Connor (for Izuchukwu, 52 mins) - 5

Matty Rea (for Reidy, 52 mins) - 5

David Shanahan (for Cooney 45 mins) - 5

Ben Moxham (for S Moore, 54 mins) - 5

Ian Madigan (for Hume, 72 mins) - 5