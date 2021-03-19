Ulster Academy in line for major shake-up with coach Campbell set to leave province at end of season

The Ulster Academy set-up is in line for a big shake-up with the news that Kieran Campbell will leave his post at Kingspan Stadium this year.

Campbell has been Academy Manager with responsibility over the side's High Performance Pathway for six years, during the last half of which the once maligned section of the organisation has seen a steady stream of players go from prospect to first-team regulars.

Mike Lowry, James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Eric O'Sullivan, Tom O'Toole and Nick Timoney are just a handful of those who have come through the system to play key roles for the senior side during Campbell's tenure, while the latest wave of youngsters to get consistent minutes this season includes Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, David McCann and most recently Cormac Izuchukwu.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that Campbell is lined up to take a position with Ealing Trailfinders next season.

Campbell's longtime assistant Willie Anderson retired at the end of last season with development officers Aiden McNulty and Jonny Graham lending their support during this campaign.

A scrum-half capped three-times by Ireland in 2005, Campbell made over 100 appearances for the northern province as a player and was part of the 2006 Celtic League winning side.

After concluding a playing career that also included stops at Connacht and London Irish, he took on the dual roles of Elite Performance Development Officer and Academy backs coach with Ulster in 2012 and was made acting head of the Academy two years later before being given the role on a permanent basis in March of 2015.

It had been announced only in January that he would be head coach for the Ireland under-20s for the summer's delayed Six Nations having previously served as the side's attack coach under Noel McNamara. Should that competition go as planned, the IRFU will be seeking an alternative replacement.

The move to Ealing will be something of a homecoming for the Hillingdon-born 41-year-old where he will also be working with one of his former charges in the shape of winger Angus Kernohan.