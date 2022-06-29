Ulster and Ireland centre James Hume sent for scan after injury against Maori All Blacks to find out if his tour is over

James Hume picked up a groin injury playing against the Maori All Blacks

James Hume faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the groin injury he sustained in Ireland's loss to the New Zealand Maori on Wednesday.

The Ulster centre limped out of the second-half looking in quite the degree of discomfort and was replaced by his provincial colleague Mike Lowry.

And Hume was not the only injury concern coming from the loss ahead of Saturday's first Test with the All Blacks after Cian Healy, Jimmy O'Brien and Jeremy Loughman all departed earlier than planned.

Speaking after the 32-17 defeat, head coach Andy Farrell said: “Cian Healy does not look too good.

"He was in a bit of pain coming off the field. It has settled down a bit so we will have to see with him.

"Jimmy (O’Brien) came off with a strain. He’s feeling pretty good in the changing rooms.

“A few lads were struggling with cramp at the end there, it was a tough old game.

“Jeremy (Loughman) actually passed his HIA with an independent doctor. We brought him off as a precaution. James has a bit of a groin injury that needs assessment tomorrow.”

While Hume waits to find if his stellar season is finished, it has been a tough trip already for the Ulstermen with Iain Henderson's tour over before it began thanks to a "significant" knee injury and hooker Rob Herring ruled out of the first Test.