Ulster announce further contracts extensions for trio of Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy

Ulster have confirmed another three contract extensions, with Billy Burns and Marty Moore signing on for another two years at Kingspan Stadium and Jordi Murphy agreeing a one-year deal.

With their new pacts, fly-half Burns and tighthead prop Moore will stay on until the summer of 2024, while flanker Murphy is tied down to the summer of 2023.

It follows on from fresh contracts for Ireland duo James Hume and Tom O’Toole, and flanker Matty Rea on Tuesday as Ulster get some of their off-season business out of the way early in the campaign.

Burns will extend his time with the province to six years after joining the team from Gloucester in 2018, in which time he has made 59 appearances and has established himself as the first-choice fly-half.

His performances at Kingspan Stadium have led to him earning recognition with Ireland, winning seven caps, and he recently led Ulster to big away wins over Leinster and Clermont.

Moore, meanwhile, has formed a hugely effective one-two punch at tighthead with O’Toole, and having both staying in the fold for the next two years will be a massive boost for head coach Dan McFarland.

The 30-year-old has made 64 appearances for Ulster since moving from Wasps in 2018 and continues to thrive in the province’s offensive style that sees forwards asked to play quickly with ball in hand.

Murphy will only prolong his time in Belfast by one year as he continues to battle back from a long-term injury sustained in the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign, but when fit he has been a key performer in Ulster’s back row.

The former Leinster man, 30, who also joined Ulster three years ago, is just two caps shy of a half-century for the province and was one of their best performers after the return from lockdown.

“The news that Billy, Marty and Jordi see their futures as being with Ulster is a big boost for the squad, as all three players will continue to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group,” said McFarland.

“I look forward to them playing an integral role in our ambitions to win silverware as a squad.”