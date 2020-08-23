Ulster beaten on return to action at Aviva Stadium as four-try Connacht take interprovincial bragging rights

Connacht 26-20 Ulster

After five months without a game, Ulster returned to competitive action in the Guinness PRO14 with a 26-20 loss to interprovincial rivals Connacht at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The western province displayed some nice attacking play to run in four tries for a bonus-point success, while Ulster will be left to rue a dominant spell before the break that saw a malfunctioning line-out leave them without any points.

Ultimately the result has no bearing on either side's destiny, with Ulster already guaranteed a semi-final place and Connacht safely into next season's European Champions' Cup, but the loss is a blow for Dan McFarland's men as they try to play their way into form ahead of the play-offs.

They did get tries through Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney, however a leaky defence and some less than clinical finishing at the whitewash cost them what would have been a morale-boosting victory in their first game back since lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ulster were dealt a blow before the game even kicked off, losing hooker Rob Herring and bringing in Adam McBurney as his replacement, but that didn't stop them from taking an early lead through a John Cooney penalty.

But it would be Connacht who would quickly assume control thanks to a sensational try created by Jack Carty and scored by John Porch, the fly-half managing to work his arms free in a tackle when nothing seemed on and getting the offload away to his full-back, who cantered over for the score.

Cooney supplied a quick response through the boot with his second penalty, but just as soon as Ulster had made it a one-point game, Connacht had their second try, this time scorer Porch turning creator for Kieran Marmion.

After being set down the wing by back three partner Alex Wootton, the Australian managed to get a kick infield away just before he was about to be forced into touch, with Marmion gleefully scampering onto it and over for the westerners' second try.

From there Ulster wrestled back control of the half but with no reward on the scoreboard, Cooney seeing a third penalty drift to the right of the posts, and then the northern province lost lock Alan O'Connor to injury on the half-hour mark as a double blow.

They should have had a response just before the interval, however, when they set a maul superbly and rumbled towards the line, only McBurney couldn't peel off the side to dot down, instead being held up by the Connacht defence and the chance went begging.

But with all the pressure the visitors were exerting, it was only a matter of time before Ulster got over, and it came ten minutes after the restart following another surge for the line that was held up.

From the five-metre scrum, another big drive for the line from Stuart McCloskey was stopped short, but when the ball went wide it was a beautiful driven pass from Billy Burns that landed perfectly in the hands of Jacob Stockdale, and the Ireland international was able to walk over for the score.

Ulster then survived a TMO scare when Farrell got over the line for a try from close range, only for the video ref to rule it out for a knock-on, but after opting for a scrum from a penalty advantage, Connacht were over for their third try a phase later when Bundee Aki on his 100th appearance charged through three tackles and over.

But back came Ulster again, and when Connacht were pinged one too many times by referee Frank Murphy and former Ulster hooker Jonny Murphy saw yellow, the men in white immediately took advantage as Nick Timoney picked up and crashed over from the back of a dominant scrum for their second score of the evening.

However, they couldn't find that telling score to take the lead again, with Murphy returning from the bin in time to see replacement tighthead prop Jack Aungier dive over the line from close range with a minute to play to secure the victory for the western province.

