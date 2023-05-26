Ulster-bound Steven Kitshoff aims to see off Munster in ‘emotional’ URC Final

Soon-to-be Ulster prop Steven Kitshoff has admitted that Saturday evening’s URC Final between his Stormers and Munster will be an “emotional” occasion for him.

The Springbok international will join the northern province after the World Cup in France later this year, making this end-of-season showpiece his last game for his hometown team.

That the game will take place on home soil, and in front of 55,000 fans, will make it all the more memorable for the World Cup winner.

Having been prepared to bid farewell to Cape Town Stadium through these Play-Offs — the Stormers were set to be on the road in the semis before Ulster were beaten and today only for Munster to topple Leinster — there is a sense of finality this time around, though the 31-year-old has not ruled out returning upon the completion of his three-season deal in Belfast.

“After the Bulls, there was the hope that Connacht would do us a favour, after Connacht there was the hope that Munster would do us a favour, but it’s my final game for now,” he said ahead of leading out his side in a second straight Final.

“I can always come back to the Stormers, I’ll always keep the door open.

“It’s going to be emotional but it’s rugby first. It’s going to be 80 minutes, or 100 minutes, of rugby, and then we’ll take it from there.”

In the bid to become back-to-back champions, Kitshoff is focussed on the beginning of the end, zeroing in on the importance of making a fast start.

Munster are the only side the Stormers have yet to beat since their arrival into the URC at the start of last season and it was the southern province who ended their long unbeaten streak at home only last month.

Graham Rowntree’s men scored a pair of tries in the opening quarter that day before holding on for a narrow victory.

On a pitch that has been an issue for quite some time, but exacerbated by the staging of Monster Jam trucking event this season, Kitshoff admits playing from behind is tougher than ever.

“It’s a difficult one because we all know this pitch and it’s almost impossible to play catch up rugby,” he said.

“If you go down a couple of points you’re going to fight to get those back.

“Against the Bulls and Connacht we had good starts, there was a lot of intensity.

“Munster, last time here, we went down 12 points in the early minutes of the game and then had to claw our way back.

“We understand the threats of Munster and we had a real deep dive into their DNA and the way they play.

“We understand that you can’t allow Munster to get their tails up, we can’t allow them to score early. They scored a brilliant maul try against us but we’ve worked hard, fixed our mistakes.

“For us it’s impossible to guarantee a good start but you can guarantee a start with intensity and getting on the front foot.”

With 55,000 people expected to be in the crowd, some 50,000 of them cheering for the home side, in what Kitshoff believes is the biggest game in the club’s history, he knows the advantage of a quick start can be two-fold.

“55,000 this year against one of the monsters of European rugby, I think it’s one of the biggest games the Stormers have ever played,” he said.

“(But) when 55,000 people go quiet you know that you’re doing something completely wrong.

“The guys understand the occasion. 80 per cent of the guys played last year.

“Connacht (in the Semis) was a big game, a big occasion, we could have easily got sucked down or gone into shells but boys expressed themselves.

“A lot of credit goes to Dobbo (head coach John Dobson) and the way he brought his message and set his tone.

“We’ve an amazing game model. We’ve been playing it for two years now and tweaking it to get to where we are today. It’s something we can always fall back to. If things aren’t going our way, or we’re executing badly, just focus on the plan, focus on the intensity that we bring, focus on playing in the right areas.”