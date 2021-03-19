Ulster can make no excuses as we knew what had to be done to reach PRO14 Final and failed, admits Moore

Marty Moore is expecting no sympathy as Ulster's PRO14 season draws to a close at Kingspan Stadium this evening.

The northern province will host Zebre (8.15pm kick-off) knowing that regardless of the result, they will end their domestic campaign with their highest ever single-season PRO14 winning percentage.

Despite aiming for a 14th victory in 16 fixtures, there will be no play-offs, however, thanks to the decision back in December to reduce the season to a one-off final between the two conference toppers.

While Ulster were in line to be the Conference A representative when that call was made, a pair of defeats to Leinster and not picking up a try bonus point between November and last weekend's win over Dragons ensured it would again be the three-in-a-row champions in the show-piece.

"It's one of those things," said Moore, who comes back into the starting side having earned a rare rest last week. "It's unfortunate we have that great win percentage, but six weeks ago we knew it would come down to bonus points and that we needed to beat Leinster (and we didn't).

"We can't complain to anyone about the situation. It wasn't something that we were only made aware of last weekend after the (Leinster) game.

"We were fully aware of it when we missed some opportunities over the last few weeks.

"We got good wins over Ospreys and Glasgow but not finishing those teams off the way we should have and getting the bonus points has led to the position we're in."

Despite another year without a league title, all is not lost for Dan McFarland's men this season as the Easter Sunday trip to London to face Harlequins in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup looms large.

Entering the second-tier European competition for the first time, the ending of a 15-year silverware drought would certainly be significant regardless of the billing of the tournament.

"I think the Challenge Cup being scheduled in that window between the PRO14 and Rainbow Cup has helped us in that regard," said Moore. "We know there's serious competitive rugby (coming). It won't just be playing for pride, we're looking to build momentum for big games.

"That added pressure probably helps put (missing out on a domestic final) to bed. We can't dwell on it.

"Having the potential for knockout rugby in a few weeks makes these games hugely important for how the squad progresses towards them regardless of how the league is shaping up."

Moore made his debut for Leinster during the 2012-13 season in which they won what was the Amlin Challenge Cup.

"It was definitely a big deal," he recalled. "It would have been my first year. The same day Leinster beat Stade in the final, our 'A' team won the B&I Cup over in Newcastle and it was a big week for the club at the time. It gave us experience of that pressure.

"It's the same this year. Like I said, we want to perform in the league still but when you have play-off rugby, it's a whole different ball game.

"It's a godsend that we have it to look forward to and build towards."