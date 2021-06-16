Ulster centre Hume replaces injured Ringrose in Ireland squad for upcoming summer Tests

Ulster centre James Hume has received a belated call-up to the Ireland squad for this summer's Test series against Japan and the USA in Dublin.

The 22-year-old was left out of Andy Farrell's initial 37-man panel but has now been brought in after Leinster's Garry Ringrose was ruled out with a shoulder problem that requires surgery.

Hume's call-up comes after a fine season for Ulster in which he played 20 games, scoring two tries and playing the full 80 minutes in 16 of them as he established himself as their first choice outside centre.

The former RBAI man's consistency saw him named Ulster's Young Player of the Season at their end of season awards and it seemed he was on track for his first Ireland berth.

However, he was left out of the original squad, with Farrell opting for Leinster's Ringrose, Munster's Chris Farrell, Connacht's Tom Daly and Hume's Ulster team-mates Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison.

But now Hume will get his shot at impressing the coaching staff having been drafted in and he will aim for some game time, most likely in the second game at the Aviva Stadium against the USA.

It seems likely that head coach Farrell will go for McCloskey and namesake Chris in the Japan game in order to try and secure a win, but he may opt to rotate for the second game, which could afford Hume an opportunity.

The young centre brings the total number of uncapped players in the Ireland squad to 12, with the likes of provincial squad-mates Robert Baloucoune, Tom O'Toole and Nick Timoney all seeking their first international caps too.

Ireland begin their summer series against Japan on Saturday July 3 at the Aviva Stadium, with the Americans visiting the same venue a week later on July 10.