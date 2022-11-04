Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey to start in Ireland's clash with world champions South Africa as Robbie Henshaw ruled out through injury

Ireland have been forced into a late change to their starting XV ahead of tomorrow's clash with the world champions Springboks, with Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey now starting after Robbie Henshaw was ruled out.

The Ravenhill star, who has started the season superbly, has been promoted from the bench after the Leinster star had to withdraw due to injury, with Leinster winger Jimmy O'Brien taking McCloskey's original spot in the 23 jersey on the bench.

The nature of Henshaw's issue is not yet known, with the British and Irish Lions centre having sat out Ireland's morning training session at the Aviva Stadium this morning, with head coach Andy Farrell set to address the media this afternoon.

McCloskey's last cap for Ireland came against the United States in July 2021, although he started for Ireland 'A' against the Maori All Blacks last summer having been called up on tour as a late injury replacement.