Ulster confirm coaching panel for women's interpros as former scrum-half Marshall takes up new role

Former Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall has been named on the Ulster Women's coaching staff for the women's Inter-Provincial Championship, which will be held in August.

Marshall, since retiring in 2018 after 206 appearances for Ulster, has been head of boys' PE at Antrim Grammar where he is also a teacher, but will take his first step into provincial coaching as the women's backs coach.

He will work under head coach Neil Allcorn, who leads the backroom team having been involved with the women's set-up for the last two years while working as a rugby development officer with the Ulster Branch.

The coaching staff is completed by athletic development lead Paul Heasley, who continues in the role he has held since 2014, and team manager Emily Millar, who replicates the same role she holds with Malone Women's 1st XV.

The first job for the coaching staff will be selecting a squad for the upcoming Inter-Provincial Championship, which will see Ulster face Connacht, Leinster and Munster in August.

“Ultimately, as a coaching team, our job is to create a platform that enables players to thrive and achieve their goals," commented head coach Allcorn.

"We have real drive and motivation to push each other on, hold ourselves accountable as a team and make great thing happens this year.

“We have a great coaching team again this year. We are very lucky to have Paul Marshall join us for our campaign, with responsibility for the backs. Paul comes with a wealth of experience, insight and knowledge that will a real asset to player development, on and off the pitch.

“Paul is our Athletic Development Coach and has been the ‘rock’ in our player and coaching groups. He has delivered outstanding work, putting great foundations in place over the past number of years and we’d be lost without him.

“Emily has been a volunteer in Ulster Rugby for over five years, across several different projects. Having her onboard with us this year is a massive bonus – she will be a superb link between our players and coaching staff.”